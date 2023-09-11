The Park County Archives was recently awarded a grant by Wyoming Humanities for a project to digitize over 100 oral histories contained in its collections. The $2,800 award is part of a larger venture to develop an online Wyoming Cultural Atlas featuring historical resources from around the state.
The oral histories range in topic from the first-hand accounts of many early pioneers, ranchers and farmers, to the stories of old stagecoach routes, canal construction, archaeology, bootlegging activities, the local oil industry, the construction of the Buffalo Bill Dam and myriad other interesting accounts related to the residents of Park County.
Many of the oral histories in the Park County Archives were created by members of the Park County Historical Society and include past historical society programs and treks to historical locations around the county.
The digitization of these recordings will allow for easier discovery and public access to these historical resources. The Park County Archives is developing a process to make some of the digitized oral histories available online once they have all been cataloged in the archive’s collection database.
The archives collects and organizes a great deal of information related to the history of Park County, its towns, people, businesses, and important events, in order to promote and accommodate the study and accessibility of local history.
The Park County Archives office is located within the Park County Library in Cody and is open to the public 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekdays, or by appointment. For more information call archives at (307) 527-8530 or email brian.beauvais@parkcounty-wy.gov.
