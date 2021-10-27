Friday, October 29th
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Hootin’ Howlin’ Halloween Family Fun Day, 2-4:30 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Yellowstone Quake Home Game, 7:30 p.m., Victor J. Riley Arena.
Saturday, October 30th
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Cody VFW.
Skate Party, 1:30-3:30 p.m., costume contest at 2, Riley Arena.
Trick or Treat downtown Cody, 4-6 p.m., Sheridan and surrounding streets.
Yellowstone Quake Home Game, 7:30 p.m., Victor J. Riley Arena.
Powell
Discussing the vision of a faith based residential addiction recovery ministry in northwest Wyoming, 5-6:30 p.m., Grace Point Church. Hear personal testimony of Gods work in restoring lives and families.
Sunday, October 31st
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, November 1st
Cody
Children’s Resource Center Cherished Art Auction, runs through Nov. 17, online at swensonsauctions.com/.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Park County Master Gardeners monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Powell Library. Election of officers will be held. Program to be determined. Refreshments and public invited. Call Kathy for more information, (716) 901-4019.
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, November 2nd
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
