Join the Caledonian Pipe and Drum Band from Billings as they lead the annual Cody Pub Crawl on Saturday. Meet the band at one of a number of local establishments and enjoy traditional pipes and a dose of St. Patrick’s Day Cheer.
Schedule:
4:30 p.m. Brewgard’s, 2357 Mountain View Drive
5:15 p.m. Eagles, 1001 13th Street
5:45 p.m. Elks Lodge, 1202 Beck Avenue
6:45 p.m. Irma Hotel, 1192 Sheridan Avenue
7:30 p.m. Pat O’Hara Brewing Co, 1019 15th Street
8:15 p.m. Silver Dollar, 1313 Sheridan Avenue
9 p.m. Irma Hotel, 1192 Sheridan Avenue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.