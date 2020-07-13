Thursday’s Concerts in the Park band, under the label gypsy swing and jazz, includes family-friendly music and a tuba – a big selling point.
“I would say people should come listen to us because we have a tuba in the band and tubas are cool,” said lead singer and guitarist Zoltan Szekely of Zoltan and the Fortune Tellers.
He said the Albuquerque, N.M.-based band has been around for about a decade in a few different incarnations and currently consists of himself, Ian Davis on tuba and Jesse Culberson on drums.
The 6:30-8:30 p.m. performance at the City Park bandshell will be the group’s first show in Wyoming.
“We’re very excited about it,” Szekely said. “We are a fun, family-friendly band who plays all original songs about cheese, small monkeys and other often unexplored subjects.”
He said they play songs a wide range of ages can enjoy.
“It is always nice to see all the generations in an audience and we strive to entertain them all,” he said.
The group won a New Mexico music award, has been featured on national radio hall of famer Dr. Demento’s show and, Szekely said, “We smell really nice most of the year.”
Zoltan and the Fortune Tellers has toured much of the states including Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Wisconsin and all around New Mexico.
The group’s Thursday performance in Cody is sandwiched between a pair of Colorado concerts.
If you go
What: Concerts in the Park: Zoltan and the Fortune Tellers
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: City Park
Cost: Free
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.