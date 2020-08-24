Abraham Lincoln once said that “The philosophy of the schoolroom in one generation will be the philosophy of government in the next.” This timeless piece of social prophecy was both simple and sophisticated, utterly straightforward as well as subtly multi-layered:
(1) Every school has a philosophy – a way of understanding life, a way of viewing the world -- and this philosophy gets passed on to the students, unwittingly or not.
(2) Our schools are the incubators for civic life and the body politic, therefore, what they teach matters.
(3) Lincoln was saying in his own words what Richard Weaver said in his: ideas have consequences.
Let’s take the first one, every school has a philosophy that gets passed on to the students.
Schools that try to remain worldview-neutral become anything but. The vacuum always gets filled, and almost always by an incoherent and self-contradictory worldview with an equally confusing value system. It can’t be avoided, hard as we might try.
For example, when we turn off the lights, the darkness that follows is not appealing. So we quickly look for alternative sources of lighting, however inferior they might be to the original source. On the one hand, to live effectively, humans need light; on the other hand, human nature has a curious interest in darkness. This is the tension of the human soul and therefore of society as a whole, but our schools do our children no favors by side-stepping or tip-toeing around this tension.
Moreover, academic institutions that take a value-free or value-neutral stance have (unwittingly) taken a stance, and that stance is not lost on our young people. Hence the slippery slope we’ve been on in recent decades, since the philosophy of relativism has infected our nation’s universities and trickled down to the classrooms of even our small-town community schools.
Secondly, our schools are incubators for civic life and leadership.
The home, of course, is where the most primitive form of community begins for a child, but the schoolhouse, as both an extension of the home and the community, is uniquely poised to be a bridge between both. This means the role we play as teachers in our society is much more important by far than the role of, say, a celebrity, though we have communicated just the opposite to our youth (our philosophy at work again!). It also means we get the leaders we deserve, the ones that our philosophies have produced.
If we don’t teach our kids (year after year after year) the tenets of fiscal responsibility, then we should not be surprised if they exercise fiscal irresponsibility when they become our public servants. If we teach our kids (directly or indirectly) the ethos of the sexual revolution (i.e., sexual chaos), then we should not be surprised a generation later if our political leaders practice the same. If we don’t teach our kids logic (how to think) in the schoolhouse, then we should not be surprised when incredibly illogical laws get passed in the statehouse.
Which brings us to the third layer of Mr. Lincoln’s visionary statement, ideas have consequences.
Healthy ideas have healthy consequences, toxic ideas have toxic consequences … period. This, of course, applies to every sector of life and every segment of society: family life, religious life, business, agriculture, government, education, healthcare, science, the arts, you name it. In short, we always reap what we sow, and however healthy or toxic the philosophies are that permeate the halls of our schools determine how healthy or toxic the philosophies will be that permeate the halls of our governments.
As teachers, we need to not only teach our kids this truth, but illustrate it to them over and over again until they get it. To buy into the philosophy (there it is again) that our job is only to teach them hard, cold facts or basic vocational skills so they can be successful in life is pure pragmatism (another toxic philosophy) and one of modern education’s gravest heresies. We are not only to be about cultivating the mind, but also improving the heart – not only teaching knowledge, but virtue as well.
The Great Emancipator can emancipate us again with his strong conviction on the inimitable role of the schoolhouse in our society, serving concurrently as both a reminder and a warning. May we heed it with equal conviction and foresight.
