From its origins being played by Chinese men in the 1800s to its revival by Jewish-American women in the 1920s, the game of Mah Jongg has always been about finding community.
And in the last month, a small,but tight-knit community of Mah Jongg lovers has begun gathering in Cody as well.
“It’s a very social game,” said Wendy Cole, who started the Cody Mah Jongg League in September. “It’s a great opportunity to meet people while keeping your mind active.”
“It’s a social thing for me,” Cody resident Sue Morgensen said. “It’s where all my friends are.”
Cole has been playing Mah Jongg for a decade now, and everywhere she moves, she finds a new group of Mah Jongg friends. But when she moved to Cody earlier this summer, she realized there wasn’t an active community of Mah Jongg players, so she created one.
“There are a lot of books out there, and it really is pretty easy to learn,” Cole said. “The only problem is finding people who already know how to play. So I teach people to play instead.”
During a recent meeting of the league at the Park County Library, Cole was joined by 17 Cody residents — mostly retirees — eager to learn the game. While some, like Morgensen and Cole, have been playing for years, the majority are learning for the first time.
Many are like Steve and Jan Billeb, who have been meaning to learn the game for years, but had never had a teacher until now.
“I had a set that I inherited from my grandparents,” Steve Billeb said. “It’s been laying around for years, many years.”
“I told him that we either had to learn how to play or get rid of it,” Jan Billeb said with a laugh. “So we’re learning how to play.”
Rosalie Christie played the game years ago, and is hoping to relearn some of what she forgot over the decades.
“I played about 20 years ago, but it was the Chinese version, which is nothing like this at all,” Christie said. “This is very easy compared to the Chinese version.”
The game itself has many variations, but the basic play is the same in each iteration: The game is played with a set of 144 tiles based on Chinese characters and symbols. In most variations, each player begins by receiving 13 tiles. In turn, players draw and discard tiles until they complete a legal hand using the 14th drawn tile.
The Cody Mah Jongg League plays American Mah Jongg, which has a few differences from the eastern variations, Cole said. For example, it uses more tiles, including a Joker tile, and the game is started with the “Charleston” or the passing of three unwanted tiles from one player to another.
The game’s rules are complex, and the game play itself can be frustrating at times, as new player Bob Bayuk can attest.
“I think I’ve got a fantastic hand here. I just have no idea what it is,” Bayuk said with a laugh.
The game can be a mental workout, Cole said, and can improve memory, cognitive skills and statistical analysis — especially for older players. A 2006 study from the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry found playing the game regularly was a “viable treatment option for dementia.”
There are other valuable life lessons players can learn from the game too, Cole said.
“It’s like I tell the league: some hands you get chicken salad, which is delicious, and some hands you get chicken poop, which is disgusting,” Cole said with a laugh. “But you know, that’s kind of the way life is too. You just have to keep playing and do the best with what you’ve got.”
The Cody Mah Jongg League has been meeting weekly in the Park County Library.
For information on when and where the group is playing, and how you can participate, contact Cole, (610) 462-4415.
