For about 45 years, Doris Good has delivered meals to appreciative recipients in Cody and, through that volunteer work, receives nourishment in return.
“It was fun,” she said on a recent Tuesday. She generally makes 8-9 stops on her usual distribution day. “I wouldn’t trade it for a minute. I’ve met some wonderful people.”
“There are a lot of wonderful people and a few grouches,” added her 88-year-old delivery companion and husband, Ron Good.
At 85, Doris said she feels blessed to have the energy and ability to continue the service. Some of the meals go to people younger than she is.
“I think I’m older than most,” she said. When asked why she chose that community service, Doris briefly looked puzzled and then replied with a twinkle, “Maybe boredom.”
Boredom seems like an unlikely condition for Doris, who in the past has volunteered at West Park Hospital as a “Gray Lady” and assisted with blood draws. She’s also participated in the “Reach to Recovery” program for breast-cancer survivors.
With her daughter and neighbor, Julie Vance, Doris started a Parkinson’s support group to help those with the disease and their caregivers. Vance’s father, Good’s first husband, died of Parkinson’s. The support group, which met once a month to hear informative presentations, drew people from all over the Big Horn Basin.
To further the cause, Ron said Doris helped raise money for a Cody therapist to attend a training program for Parkinson’s patients.
For her social life, Doris patronizes the Irma Flat Mothers’ Club that meets once a month in the former, clapboard former schoolhouse on the lower South Fork. A member for 51 years, she mentioned that the group, along with socializing, pursues community service projects.
“It’s a wonderful bunch of ladies,” Doris said.
The South Fork became her home in 1969, when Doris and Dick Gwynn bought a place there and moved into what she described as “a shack” on the property. He started Gwynn Construction with his brother and soon built her a proper home.
When Doris started delivering for Rolling Meals, the cooks were using the kitchen in the Cody Auditorium, a location that presented a few challenges.
“It was hard on us because we had to use the back door and steps,” she recalled. “The boxes with meals were big and heavy, but I was younger then and could handle it.”
Occasionally, she’d bring Julie’s children, her grandchildren, with her on delivery days.
“My kids went with Doris to haul meals. It was a big deal in their life,” Julie said. In turn, the children delighted the recipients.
“The older clients loved to see the younger children,” Doris said.
Her job was made easier when the meal preparation moved to the Cody Senior Center. She said the quantities are so generous recipients can “make two meals out of one.
“They appreciate us so much,” Doris said. “A lot of times we’re the only ones they see during the day. We’re told to visit with them if we have the time.”
The homebound recipients usually do want to chat a little, Doris added, “but they also want to eat.” Ron noted that, “a few could talk all day.”
“They’re lonely,” Julie said.
Occasionally, they’ve encountered bad weather, which turns the volunteer effort into a chore.
“But it’s not hard to deliver when you see the look on people’s faces,” Doris said.
The Goods comprise a reliable delivery team as well as an engaging couple. As they shared their stories, they’d exchange looks, sometimes finishing each other’s sentences and other times offering additional information. Doris stressed that she didn’t want to be “braggadocious,” which gave Ron an opening to talk about her past participation in the Senior Olympics. Her events were the 50-, 100- and 200-yard runs along with shot put and discus.
“She could run like a little rabbit,” Julie recalled.
Doris won numerous medals, but Ron couldn’t find any after he moved into Doris’ home, which was her choice after they married more than 10 years ago. He recalled that Doris told him she’d thrown away the mementoes.
“But I found 12 first-place medals and four second-place medals when I was nosing around her place,” Ron reported.
Julie made a shadow box for them and included an article about her achievements from the Cody Enterprise.
His sport was bull riding, and he survived, in his words, with a lot of bruises but no broken bones, “when I was young and dumb.” The couple met at The Cowboy Church, formerly Yellowstone Baptist.
One night after an outing together, Doris recalled, Ron took her home and said, “Let’s quit this messing around and get it over with.” She consented to his proposal because, as she said, “We’re not getting any younger.”
But as long as they can, the Goods will keep delivering, and Doris encourages others to volunteer.
“There’s such a blessing in it,” she said. “I look forward to meeting people. Ninety percent of it is meeting people.”
