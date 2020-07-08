Remington Sue Smith was born July 3, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Alex and Trey Smith of Lovell.
She weighed 9 pounds 2 ounces.
Grandparents are Chris and Miria Good, and Chadell and Eric Smith.
Oliver Jeffrey Poffenbarger was born June 30, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Kate and Jeff Poffenbarger of Wapiti.
He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces.
Oliver joins brother Oscar, 2.
Grandparents are Rich and Cheryl Jones, and Orson and the late Dianne Clay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.