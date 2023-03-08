A classic play gets a youthful makeover as the Cody Middle School Drama Club presents “Cyrano de BurgerShack JV” this weekend.
“It’s really fun,” eighth-grader Jillian Nordberg said. “It has a lot of comedy in it, it’s really entertaining and has really good songs.”
The updated, modern-day version of Edmond Rostand’s “Cyrano de Bergerac” features hit contemporary pop songs including “We Got the Beat,” “All Star” and “Firework.”
“‘Firework’ is my favorite,” seventh-grader Rose Whelan said. “I just think it’s a fun song. And during that scene, we’re trying to get one of the characters to not feel bad about themselves.”
In the play, Cyrano is king of the local Burger Shack, but he can’t seem to win the love of his best friend Roxanne. When Roxanne confesses her crush on the new burger-flipper Christian, Cyrano decides that playing Cupid is better than sitting out of the game.
“So far it’s going great at rehearsals, we’re getting the songs down,” eighth-grader Jason Andren said. “The burger shack is really fun, and it brings a sort of mood to the play that I really like.”
Lead cast members include Andren as Cyrano, Nordberg as Roxanne, Axel Todd as Christian, Sarah Grosz as Wanda, Jolene Anderson as DJ and Whelan as Pickles.
“He’s not super smart,” Todd, a seventh-grader, said of his character. “I love playing him.
He’s just kind of oblivious to everything, you know.”
Grosz, an eighth-grader, said her character Wanda has been outside her comfort zone.
“She’s a really in your face dramatic theater kid,” she said. “She’s bubbly and happy all the time, but also a little bit sassy. I’m not used to playing a really out there, happy person, but I’m glad I get a chance.”
Students in the ensemble include Cruz Sticka, Lily Gallagher, Ryland Pool, Lilly Sweet, Brit Thompson, Divina Schlake,Shana Shepperson, Reagan Harris, Paige Ogden, Jaeda Hardrick, Kenly Stevens, Kylie Warner, Karly Kelly, Maisie Fry, Ellie Ribera and Kailee Vaughn.
The students had less time to prepare for this show than in recent years as they began in January.
“Some of the choreography can be pretty hard and learning the songs for parts,” eighth-grader Jolene Anderson said. “There were some times where I was like, ‘We’re not going to be able to put on this play,’ but now I’m like, ‘Okay, we’re ready.’”
The play will be performed at Wynona Thompson Auditorium on Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 11, at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $5 for children ages 4-15 and $10 for ages 16 and older and may be purchased at the door. Children younger than 4 are free.
