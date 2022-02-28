At the next Draper Natural History Museum Lunchtime Expedition, Buffalo Bill Museum Curator Dr. Jeremy Johnston presents shares the story of a disappointing hunting trip in 1897 and the resulting push for the conservation of big game animals through stricter enforcement of game laws. The talk is titled The Wildlife Wastelands of Wyoming: Renowned African Hunter Courteney Selous’s Mediocre Safari through the Absaroka Mountains.
The free talk is Thursday at noon and can be attended in person at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium or virtually via Zoom webinar at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ajIf1XsHQziBCdn90qa5sA.
In 1897, famed British sport hunter Frederic Courteney Selous, accompanied by his wife and Sheridan rancher William Moncreiffe, hunted the headwaters of the South Fork of the Shoshone River. Despite the dismal hunting trek on the South Fork, he returned the following year to the North Fork.
Selous was no ordinary hunter. Many British citizens considered him the perfect model of a British explorer and hunter, one who expanded the imperialistic claims of the British Empire in Southern Africa. After years of hunting in Africa, Selous wished to experience the rugged wild west he read about as a boy.
While Selous enjoyed fishing the South Fork of the Shoshone, the lack of big game stemming from the great slaughter by market hunters and local settlers ignoring the state’s game regulations disheartened him. He expressed his disappointment in his dismal hunting trip in his book Sport and Travel East and West and to Theodore Roosevelt.
Selous’ negative review of the region’s hunting potential motivated George W. T. Beck, William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody, and others to further advocate for even more protection of big game animals through the stricter enforcement of game laws. Also, in response to Selous’ critical review, Buffalo Bill took steps to promote the region’s hunting opportunities through his writings and the staging of celebrity hunting trips, rebranding the headwaters of the Shoshone River as a prime wildlife habitat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.