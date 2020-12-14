LARAMIE (WNE) — The University of Wyoming’s proposed Spring 2021 semester includes 10 weeks of in-person instruction, a three-day spring break and five weeks of fully online classes to conclude the term, under a draft plan being presented Wednesday to UW’s Board of Trustees.
The semester would begin with two days of online-only instruction Thursday and Friday, Jan. 21-22, and face-to-face classes would begin Monday, Jan. 25. Following the abbreviated March 31-April 4 spring break, all classes would move to online delivery, with the final day of classes May 6 and finals week May 10-14.
The draft plan represents the university’s effort to deliver as much of an exceptional on-campus experience as possible amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The Board of Trustees was scheduled to discuss the proposal during Thursday’s regular teleconference meeting and then vote on the plan during a special meeting Wednesday, Dec. 16.
“While we anticipate that the spring semester will look very much like Phases 3 and 4 of the fall semester, it is uncertain when the current statewide surge in COVID-19 cases will subside and what will be the impact of the holiday season,” UW President Ed Seidel said. “So, even as we bring this to the board with the intention of moving forward with a semester that includes on-campus experiences for students, we will continue to work with and follow guidance from our partners at the Wyoming Department of Health and Albany County Public Health.”
