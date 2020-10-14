Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Melissa Zierlein, $140; Robert Rodriguez, $105; Robert Cartwright III, $135; Catherine Wilson, $155; Kelly James, $150; Roy Frye, $191; William Sierra, $15; Athalyn Husemann, $130; Paul Cali, $120; Gregory Goss, $230; Robert Taylor, $97; David Haines, $105.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Idella Wright, invalid docs, $70; Susan Bischoff, illegal signals, $90; Duane Dunn, failure to obey traffic control device, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Hyrum Jones, Pocatello, Idaho, $120; Spencer Sutterlin, Saratoga, Calif., $135; Raquel Aparicio Manuel, Silver Spring, Md., $130; Jerry Farmer, Section, Ala., $170; Samira Benziane, Chicago, $160; Alessandro Guarino, Chicago, $170; Clancy Booher, Yoncalla, Ore., $105; Ethen Tabor, Evansville, $215; James Webb, Fort Smith, Ark., $150; Randy Kirk, Basin, $15; Jacob Taylor, Council Bluffs, Iowa, $175; John Allen, Gallup, N.M., $165; Daniel Devos, Manteo, N.C., $115; Carson Miller, Oakdale, Calif., $105; Steven Zhu, Topanga, Calif., $103; Eric Chapman, Star, Idaho, $15; Austin Groenendall, Oviedo, Fla., $120; Kristine Madison, Iron River, Wis., $115; Ronni Chaffee, Laurel, Mont., $101.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Louis Rankine, Worland, expired temporary license, $150; Douglas Kappelmann, San Angelo, Texas, meeting or passing a school bus, $440; Samuel Tick, Tucson, Ariz., failure to obey traffic device, $140.
