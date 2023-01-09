Naïve. That fit me to a T. In hindsight.
I had decided to expand my horizons after high school summer jobs herding cattle and doing those things cowboys do day to day. I secured an ill-defined summer spot with the local U.S. Forest Service Ranger Station. Little did I know I was also silently invited to participate in a lengthy job placement exercise.
It all began as soon as I showed up for the first day on the job. I had the vague idea there would be a slow easy introduction as I would first go through “orientation.” No such luck. The head ranger silently looked me up and down. He said “go to the far west end and find Gus, Daisy and Dottie.” He looked down at his paperwork with a nod of silent dismissal. My first test. Compass reading.
I silently mused, “odd, a Ranger station fairly screams Male Territory! But I was asked to find one man and two women.” I gazed at the sun and went west. A familiar cowboy odor wafted by in increasing intensity. Horse plop. Next, I came upon a barbwire fenced corral holding two gray and dusty mules quietly munching food in their fitted dull red feedbags. All of this was overseen by a short heavy-set man who glanced at me with studied indifference. I correctly deduced this was Gus.
Another quick glance down at the mules’ personal bits confirmed that I was at the right place. Daisy and Dottie needed no further introduction. I passed another test, mule biology. Gus said “are you the new muleskinner?”
I hesitated briefly. Muleskinner? “Yes,” I gulped. Without really knowing what he was talking about. Gus caught my hesitancy. “Muleskinners take care of the mules as if they were family. Feed, water, brush down and safeguard them are the orders of the day. Trapped by a further lack of knowledge, I quickly decided to take the offensive. “What’s the plan?” I asked.
Now I was getting somewhere. The verbal volley was in my court. I returned serve: “What gear are we taking?” Third test passed: BS’ing.
Gus responded without hesitation but leavened with impatience. “We take the usual. Food. Clothes. Water jugs. Sleeping bags. Sleeping tarp. Come-a-longs. Ropes. Chains. Axes. Shovels. Hoes. Spare traces. Miserywhips and hobbles. The girls carry everything,” he concluded.
I had cowboy experience with these things. Tool purposes were obvious. I questioned hobbles on mules. Gus explained that “mules share the five S’s. They are slow, stupid, sterile, stubborn and strong. I thought I had passed the next test, manly tool and beast talk.
“Hobbles prevent the mules from wandering too far if they escape our camp at night. Otherwise, they might become cat food for the cougars and bobcats.”
This made sense.
One item remained. I had to confess ignorance; “what about miserywhips?” Fifth test possibly passed; posse honesty. Gus grinned. Not in a good way. “A miserywhip is a one or two man crosscut saw. Human muscle operated. It has many long sharp teeth to cut and then move sawdust. Ours is 10 feet long with wood handles on each end. We each grab a handle with both hands and push-pull, push-pull quickly back and forth to cut up a tree that has fallen across a trail. “Misery-whips will make you cry.” Did he just smirk a bit? I wondered.
He ended with “we are clearing trail in a designated Wilderness Area. All motor mounted equipment is banned. A chainsaw would be much better. But no dice. We clear trail the old-fashioned way.”
He grabbed my right hand and turned it over. “No callouses,” he said. Disappointedly. “Be sure and add extra padded gloves and bandages to the supply list,” he barked. I flunked this test, sissy boy hands.
In hindsight, I now know this was a continuous job placement test, and it had already grown serious quickly. We left the next day in a pickup and hauling a horse trailer with Daisy and Dottie. We arrived at the closed trail head, packed the mules and headed out to clear the trail. Despite the newness of it all, and blisters, the work was hard but uneventful. Typical for most manual labor if you know what you are doing. I learned this necessary work with coordinated hand, arm, back and shoulder actions was not glamorous, career advancing nor fulfilling [in a spiritual way]. Another lesson learned. Time to speed up college application management.
Downed trees were cut with the miserywhip and moved aside. Rocks and stumps were moved then heaved away with the come-a-long. Ruts were filled, and dirt mounds leveled. Washouts were either redirected or rebuilt. Side slopes transferred. Switchbacks reset. I steadily passed many new tool tests; grown up tool mastery. Another test passed, field certified grunt.
My three companions were not much for idle talk. I noticed they all focused attention to what was right in front of their noses. When working, they were engrossed on the immediate trail challenge. If we were not working, they mostly ate and dozed or slept. I found it to be a mostly inward-focused world.
On the other hand, I found myself with one eye on the task at hand and the other looking around and up at the lovely wildness all around us. The stunning array of stars made the evening an awe-inspiring time.
We worked out an easy compromise for setting up, running and breaking down campsites as we worked our way uphill deep into the Eagle Cap wilderness area. Dottie and Daisy kept their end of the bargain. Willingly carried equipment and supplies as the days passed. Their load lightened daily as food and water were consumed. They fairly skipped down hill on Friday as we made our way to the truck and trailer combo left at the trailhead.
We returned at the end of the week, parked, rubbed down the girls and put away the cleaned and repaired tools. Gus told me I did “Okay” for a rookie. But he thought I daydreamed a bit too much. This crew needed a bit more focus. Thus, I did not quite fit the bill. He was returning me to the Ranger as being fit enough to continue in a different role. He had a late arriving newcomer the following week to test.
I reflected as I moved east towards the ranger station. I assumed I had passed my personally created exams, but I had ultimately failed, at least in Gus’ opinion.
The Ranger took it in stride. Gus was a perfectionist and hard to please. I was next assigned to work on the local district fire suppression crew. A new series of tests to pass. There was also a suite of new tools to master: Pulaskis, scythes, pack pumps, White boots, Buck knives, piss cans, Y valves, chain saw dawgs and levered shovels. Alas, no mules. In their place were pumper trucks, recon rigs, helicopters, Borate planes and transport planes.
All of this opened an entire new world that was outwardly and upwardly focused and populated mostly with intelligent and talkative compatriots.
I learned to set challenging personal goals. My upcoming summers lead to my goal. To be a smokejumper. To fly over and quickly past Gus, Daisy and Dottie to a series of new adventures in new places. It appeared I had flunked the right tests.
Story Series: Anyone can write
Nearly 40 years in the business have taught me that readers are bombarded and overwhelmed with facts. What we long for, though, is meaning and a connection at a deeper and more universal level.
And that's why the Cody Enterprise will be running, from time to time, stories from students who are in my writing class, which I've been teaching for the past 10 years in Portland, Ore.
I take great satisfaction in helping so-called non-writers find and write stories from their lives and experiences. I remind them if they follow their hearts, they will discover they are storytellers.
Tom Hallman Jr.
