The silver screen always called Cynthia Baumstarck, and now the 20-year-old Cody resident will get the chance to see herself projected at her local theater.
“It’s so cool to have it come to Cody, because when I’ve done modeling and acting and stuff, it hasn’t come to Cody before,” she said.
“Nexus of Evil,” the feature film directorial debut of director Brandon Smith, is a horror movie with a touch of comedy that centers on a group of people who want to go back to a summer camp after their childhood experience was cut short under unexplained circumstances. Those circumstances come back to haunt them as adults.
The film premiered in Polson, Mont., in October and is making its Cody debut on Dec. 4.
The Big Horn Cinemas premiere will not be the first time Baumstarck has seen the film. She and her father went to a cast-and-crew premiere of the movie in Polson, where a portion of it was filmed.
“I was super nervous, actually,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s huge. Everybody is going to see me and it’s giant.’ But once I saw it, I was really proud of it and I was like, ‘Wow, this turned out amazing.’”
Baumstarck has a bit role in a post-credits scene as Cower, one of a group of teenagers who tries to find the camp after hearing rumors of the unfortunate circumstances. Horror has long been one of her favorite genres.
“I really like the excitement and the adrenaline,” Baumstarck said. “You don’t know what to expect.”
The Powell native doesn’t have formal training in acting, nor does she have much experience in the field, but she hasn’t let that stop her from pursuing her dreams.
“I always wanted to be an actress,” Baumstarck said. “I love breaking outside of what’s expected, breaking the glass ceiling, that kind of thing, just seeing what I can do, trying new things.”
Support for the fledgling model and actress has been critical, and her parents have played a crucial role in letting her chase her passion.
“My family has actually been really supportive,” she said. “My parents have both really helped me to memorize the scripts and everything, helped me to get there. My mom, of course, helps me pick out outfits and stuff for filming. My dad more helps me memorize the scripts.”
When she’s not hunting down her next modeling gig or spot in front of the camera, Baumstarck is wrapping up her associate’s degree in psychology at Northwest College.
“I’m just really interested in the brain and behavior and how they act, why they do things that they do,” she said.
“Nexus of Evil” is the first of four films Baumstarck has worked on since 2019 to hit theaters and though her filmography is small now, she plans to grow it.
“This is just the beginning,” she said. “I’m hoping to continue this for as long as I can and I honestly want to be a professional actress. It’s been amazing, but it’s just the beginning.”
If you go
What: Showing of “Nexus of Evil”
When: Debuts Dec. 4
Where: Big Horn
Cinemas
