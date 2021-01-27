CIVIL ACTIONS
Peter Kuyper and Hawks Hill Ranch LLC v. Ted Vlahos and Cathy Slikker-Vlahos; A stipulated motion to dismiss was submitted by the plaintiff as the parties have entered into a settlement agreement. Each party shall pay its own attorney’s fees and costs. The plaintiffs accused Ted Vlahos of slander and harassing Golden Key Ranch employees because of an archway sign that was taken off what they claim to have been the plaintiff’s easement, by the plaintiff. In response, the defendants said that the sign was located on their property and vandalized and removed without permission, and that their statements were not slander. Vlahos was requesting relief for damages and trespassing for the removed sign.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Necia Kacmar; Kacmar admitted to violating her probation for a third time and shall be subject to her previously imposed appearance bond. In March 2017 Kacmar pleaded guilty to delivery of Schedule III controlled substance hydrocodone. She was given a deferred sentence and 4 years supervised probation. Kacmar has absconded from her probationary terms since February 2020.
State v. Tonya Lara; A Feb. 16 change of plea and sentencing hearing was set for Lara. The defendant has pleaded not guilty to possessing a controlled substance in an amount larger than 3 grams, a charge carrying up to 7 years in prison and $15,000 in fines. She also pled not guilty for interference with a peace officer, a charge carrying up to 1 year in prison and $1,000 in fines. Lara was found with 6.9 grams of meth in her possession while at the base of Cedar Mountain in May 2018. She allegedly attempted to evade a BLM agent.
State v. Shane Scheid; The court denied Scheid’s motion to receive credit for time served after he was released on parole and re-arrested on parole violations, because the court said it is without jurisdiction to grant the request and it is a matter for the Department of Corrections to decide upon. Scheid pleaded guilty to delivery of controlled substance marijuana in June 2018 and was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison. He was found with 22.1 grams of marijuana in 2017.
State v. Joseph Jewell; Jewell is facing charges for interference with a peace officer, charges carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Jewell is accused of loitering outside Walmart while intoxicated on New Year’s day, and then resisting arrest for an extended period of time, causing officers to deploy pepper spray in order to get him to sit in the patrol car. He is still in custody with $10,000 cash only bond.
The following divorces recently were granted in Fifth District Court:
Regena Davis and Randall Davis
