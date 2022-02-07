Like Frederic Remington, James Bama was born on the East Coast, worked as an illustrator, switched to painting and found artistic inspiration in the West. Unlike Remington, Bama was so intrigued after his first foray into the West that he moved here permanently.
In recognition of his contribution to the state’s culture and his dedication to portraying the West, especially its people, Bama has been named a recipient of the Governor’s Arts Award for 2022. The awards ceremony was Friday in Cheyenne.
When he moved to Cody in 1968 and began meeting old-timers and cowboys, whom he described as “the last survivors of a vanishing world,” Bama said he knew he’d found his life’s work.
“They were waiting for me,” he said. “I lucked into a terrific situation.”
Bama recalled old Roy Bezona, born the same day Wyoming became a state, who told him to call the painting of him “Old Man Wyoming.” Other characters he portrayed included George Washington Brown, a trapper and a teamster who drove 24-horse teams, and Francis Setting Eagle, the oldest living Arapaho.
“Having spent over 30 wonderful years painting the people of Wyoming,” Bama said, “I’m very grateful to have this recognition from the governor.”
That recognition is long overdue, observed Karen McWhorter, curator of the Whitney Museum of Western Art at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. She wrote a letter supporting Bama’s nomination, as U.S. did Sen. Al Simpson (ret.) in a campaign spearheaded by Don and Becky Schmalz with help from Scott Weber and Nina Webber.
As a member of the State Parks and Cultural Resources Commission, Schmalz had seen an application for the arts award, along with a list of past recipients, and was surprised not to see Bama’s name as a past honoree. Both Wapiti residents, they had become friends in the early ’70s, beginning with a chance meeting.
As an outfitter on the North Fork, Schmalz would take clients up Jim Mountain on horseback. One brisk November day, he recalled riding in his sheepskin jacket, collar up and head down, when a man jogged up to him and said, “‘Hey, look up. I’m a famous artist. I like the way you look and want to paint you.’”
That encounter led to Bama’s work titled “The Outfitter” and, subsequently, two more portraits of Schmalz.
“Jim painted contemporary Westerners of all stripes, from rodeo riders to fur trade reenactors, depicting his subjects as inheritors of rich historical traditions and yet as distinctly contemporary,” McWhorter wrote. “An uncompromising technician, Jim worked in a realistic style that showcased his skill at depicting human subjects’ physical and spiritual presence.
“The latter is, what I believe, distinguishes Jim, especially – his ability to convey with sensitivity and nuance the personalities and emotions of his sitters.”
From East to West
James Elliot Bama was born in 1926 and attended the High School of Music and Art in New York City, according to Thomas Smith’s paper in the BBCW archives. Upon graduation, he decided to pursue a career in illustration and developed the necessary technical skills at the Art Students League in NYC. Under the instruction of well-known illustrator Frank Reilly, Bama focused on the basics of art, including form, human anatomy and precise draftsmanship, along with the elements of composition, color and depth. Reilly also introduced Bama to photography as a means of producing reference material for paintings. Later, out West, Bama would often capture scenes with a camera that he would later translate into paintings.
Working for Cooper Studios in N.Y.C., Bama became one of the firm’s leading illustrators, producing advertising images for major clients such as General Electric, Coca-Cola and Ford and popular magazines like Reader’s Digest and The Saturday Evening Post, Thomas wrote. He also painted portraits for the baseball and football halls of fame and became the official artist for the New York Giants. Further, he’s credited with creating original artwork for two television series, Bonanza and Star Trek, the poster for the 1967 film Cool Hand Luke, and covers for the 1960s Doc Savage series published by Bantam books.
In 1964, Bama married Lynne Klepfer who encouraged him to change course from illustration to painting and to consider leaving New York. Two years later, the couple visited friend and artist Robert William Meyer at his place up South Fork. Two years after that, the Bamas moved to Cody.
The artist continued his illustration work while launching his transition to easel painting until 1971, when he had a successful show in a New York City gallery that enabled him to focus solely on painting.
“His finished studio paintings are particularly impactful, evidencing the artist’s careful, conscientious hand in their photorealistic quality,” McWhorter wrote. “They beg to be looked at closely.”
“Jim should not only be recognized as one of the foremost realist artists working in and on the West, but also as a sensitive storyteller and record-keeper, having captured in art the likenesses of many colorful characters and also those who led quieter lives. Many of Jim’s subjects lived through periods of great change. Many have now passed away.”
McWhorter described Bama’s technique as ultra-detailed, his compositions as complex. Through his meticulous portraits of contemporary people who also dwelled in the past, she added, the artist presented the broad culture of the West. She praised Bama for his contributions.
“Over the course of nearly five decades, he has helped illuminate and celebrate the diversity of our region,” she wrote, “and his art and presence continue to be a special gift to Cody and all of Wyoming.”
