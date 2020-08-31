Some things change, some stay the same.
The Cody School District was starting the year with a whopping 2,238 students, including 422 students at Eastside, 409 at Sunset and 295 at Westside. There were 518 students registered for high school and 594 in junior high. The last few years have seen enrollment between 2,000 and 2,100 students.
Also, at that time archeologists had converged on the North Fork to study the “Mummy Cave” dig that had earlier resulted in the body of “Mummy Joe” being discovered and placed on display at the Buffalo Bill Historical Center.
The first week of September, 1970, saw the Town of Meeteetse preparing for its annual Labor Day event, a tradition to this day. That year it included a barbecue, free games and races and a “real western rodeo.”
In another story that rings true today, the paper also reported on the high fire danger in the Shoshone National Forest despite “spotty” rains. Forest service supervisor Leonard Foxworthy said four man-made fires had broken out in a week’s time.
(Compiled by Zac Taylor)
