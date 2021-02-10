PVHC is offering free heart screening in recognition of American Heart Month and Go Red for Women.
This February, Powell Valley Healthcare wants to help raise awareness about the importance of caring for hearts and heart disease prevention. Cardiologist Dr. Brian Kelly and the PVHC Cardiology Clinic, are offering free electrocardiogram (EKG) tests. This gives community members the opportunity to establish a baseline screening of their heart.
The dates and times for the free screening are 2-4 p.m. Feb. 10, 11, 24 and 25, To schedule an appointment for a free screening, call the clinic at (307) 754-7257. Appointment slots are limited.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number one cause of death for Americans. Heart disease causes 1 in 4 deaths for men and 1 in 5 deaths for women. There are several types of heart disease, with the most common being coronary artery disease or build-up of plaque in your arteries.
The Centers for Disease Control identifies that someone having a heart attack may experience several symptoms, including: chest pain or discomfort that doesn’t go away after a few minutes; pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, or back; weakness, light-headedness, nausea (feeling sick to your stomach), or a cold sweat; pain or discomfort in the arms or shoulder; shortness of breath.
If you think that you or someone you know is having a heart attack, call 9-1-1 immediately. Half of men who die suddenly of coronary heart disease had no previous symptoms. Even if you have no symptoms, you may still be at risk for heart disease.
For women, heart attack symptoms can be different than men. According to the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute, women are somewhat less likely than men to experience chest pain.
Instead, they are more likely to experience: dizziness, fatigue, nausea, pressure or tightness in the chest, and stomach pain. Again, call 9-1-1 right away if you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms of a heart attack.
Powell Valley Healthcare recognizes the importance of raising awareness about heart disease and prevention. Please join us in February as we recognize American Heart Month and Go Red for Women. National Wear Red Day is Friday. PVHC staff will be wearing red on this day and would like to encourage the community to join. Preventing heart disease is a challenge for all of us. Some things that we can all do include: eating a heart-healthy diet, being physically active, maintaining a healthy weight, knowing and managing your heart health numbers, getting quality sleep, not smoking, and reducing stress.
If you have concerns about your heart health or have a family history of heart disease, Dr. Kelly sees patients at Powell Valley Clinic, building B. If you’d like to schedule an appointment with him, call (307) 754-7257.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.