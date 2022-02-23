Alice in Wonderland Syndrome or, AIWS, is a rare neurological disorder characterized by distortions of visual perception, the body image, and the experience of time or space.
Those experiencing AIWS may have hallucinations, sensory distortion and altered sense of velocity. AIWS is also known as Todd’s syndrome or Lilliputian hallucinations. This altered state can cause objects to appear smaller, bigger, closer, or farther away than they really are.
The cause of AIWS is currently unknown, but it has often been associated with migraines, head trauma or viral encephalitis caused by Epstein-Barr virus infection and sometimes epilepsy.
AIWS was first described in 1952 and given its name by an English psychiatrist named John Todd. This is a rare condition and some neurologists may never encounter this situation.
“The condition is mostly found in children, though that may be due in part, to an unwillingness in adults to describe the distortions they see,” says Annette Grefe, M.D., a pediatric neurologist at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, N.C. “This is conjecture, but some adults might be afraid that people would think they were kind of crazy, because their experience sounds like a hallucination.”
As Alice herself famously said in the book “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” published in 1865, “This is getting curiouser and curiouser!”
Lewis Carroll, under pen name Charles Lutwidge Dodgson and the author of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, was probably influenced by his own experience with migraines in writing his book. It turns out that Lewis Carroll wrote in some of this diary entries that he may have experienced some of Alice in Wonderland himself, and that may have played a part in the origin of some of the unusual parts in the stories.
People with AIWS report perceiving changes in their surroundings, according to Anjan K. Chatterjee, M.D. a neurologist at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia.
“Usually, a bout includes either micropsia, where objects appear small, or macropsia, where things look bigger than they actually are,” he said. “In some cases, it’s not just an external object that seems to change size; people experiencing AIWS may perceive their own body parts in a distorted way, either much bigger or smaller.”
“When AIWS accompanies (a) migraine, it may originate from the parieto-occipital part of the brain” says Dr. Grefe. “The parietal area has to do with perception of the body and perception of space and the occipital area has to do with vision and when AIWS is related to epilepsy, it seems to originate in the frontal lobe, but there is still a lot to be learned about this.”
There are no standardized guidelines on diagnosing AIWS, but it is recommended that when a person has symptoms of the disorder, blood tests, EEG and brain MRI are needed as well as neurological and psychiatric consultations to assess mental status.
It is estimated that AIWS may occur among 10-20% of the population, an infrequent event that is believed to occur only a few times throughout the lives of those affected.
“It’s no use going back to yesterday, because I was a different person then” – Alice in Wonderland
Overfield is an advocate for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Park County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.