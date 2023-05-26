What do an NFL Hall of Famer, a former professional wrestler and an Animal Planet celebrity have in common?
Not much, normally. But this year, all three, plus dozens of other celebrities, will participate in this year’s Celebrities for a Cause fundraising event in Cody.
“The celebrities enjoy coming here because Cody’s a great place, and they can come, have fun and make a difference,” event organizer Ryan Brown said.
Celebrities for a Cause was launched two years ago and has raised funds for a different charity each year. The inaugural event brought in $70,000 for cancer care and last year’s event raised $35,000 for mental health care, Brown said. This year, the event will be fundraising for Special Olympics Wyoming and Special Olympics Park County.
Among the celebrities participating this year are NFL Hall of Famer Rod Woodson, current NFL player Marcus Epps, former professional wrestler Jim “Hacksaw” Duggan, Animal Planet celebrity Coyote Peterson, and Frank Jasper, star of the 1985 movie “Vision Quest.”
The lineup of events will kick off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, with a screening of “Vision Quest” at Big Horn Cinemas, Brown said. Jasper will be present for a meet-and-greet at the screening.
On Thursday, June 29, the rec center will host “Brave the Court with Coyote Peterson,” a one-on-one basketball tournament for students ages 14-18, with the winner having a chance to play Peterson himself. If the player beats Peterson, they will receive customizable new Air Jordan basketball shoes, Brown said.
That evening, Jonah Prill and Bobby Chitwood will perform a concert at the Olive Glenn Golf Course beginning at 5 p.m., Brown said.
Friday, June 30, brings the Celebrities for a Cause Golf Tournament, which will begin at noon at Olive Glenn, Brown said.
That evening at 6:30 p.m. at Riley Arena, there will be a banquet dinner, Brown said. During the banquet, Brown will give out the Triton Tough Award. The award is named after one of the first Celebrities for a Cause attendees, a 10-year-old who passed away from cancer months after the event.
This year, the award will be presented to Kendell Cummings and Brady Lowry, the Northwest College students who were mauled by a grizzly bear last year, and whose heroic response to that attack garnered national news attention.
Ticket prices for the banquet range from $60 for an individual to $400 for a table of eight, Brown said.
On Saturday, July 1, Woodson will host his “Hope Through Football” one-day football clinic for high school students. It begins at 9 a.m. at Cody High School.
Sunday evening brings the final Celebrities for a Cause event: the charity basketball game, Brown said. The game will be held at Northwest College’s Cabre Gym.
An opening game featuring two teams of Special Olympians will begin at 5 p.m. followed by the main
event at 6:30 p.m., where a team of University of Wyoming students and alumni will compete against a team of celebrities.
General admission to the basketball tournament is $20 for adults and $15 for those under age 12, Brown said.
For more information about all of the Celebrities for a Cause events and to purchase tickets, visit celebritiesforacausewyo.org.
Celebrities for a Cause is still accepting event sponsorships and contributions to the live and silent auctions to be held during the banquet, Brown said. To learn more about how you can help, reach out to Brown at (307) 250-2372 or email celebritiesforacausewyo@gmail.com.
