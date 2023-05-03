Spring has finally started to arrive, and while everyone starts to venture outside, it is still a great time to visit the library.
We have seeds from our seed library to start your gardens, and we have nature backpacks filled with items to enhance your local hike around Cody. As always, we have binge boxes, switch games and console, health kits, puzzles, Rokus, blood pressure kits and much more to borrow.
May is National Physical Fitness Month so Park County Libraries will be celebrating walking and reading. Grab a paper calendar at one of our libraries or log in via Beanstack app to log when you walk a quarter mile or more. Then, turn it in at the end of the month for a chance to win a prize. Don’t forget to download a great walking book from Libby to listen to while you walk.
Cody Library is pleased to have Kathy Crofts, past-president of East Yellowstone Trout Unlimited, to host a fly-tying class on Monday, May 8, at 6:30 p.m. This presentation will demonstrate how to tie a Royal Wulff, a fly featured in the Sean Stranahan mysteries.
In partnership with East Yellowstone Trout Unlimited, we are pleased to announce author Keith McCafferty will be speaking about his Sean Stranahan mystery series on Tuesday, May 9, at 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn. Please join the library for this wonderful partnership and author talk.
On Monday, May 8, from 2-4 p.m. in Grizzly Hall, County Treasurer Barb Poley and her office will be on hand to provide tax refund information and assistance with the application process.
On Thursday, May 11, at 3 p.m., come join us for an archive talk by Robyn Cutter of the Park County Archives, who will give a special presentation concerning an unsolved murder of a local girl in 1962.
Friends of the Cody Library are having a Special Book Sale on Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in Grizzly Hall. This is a great chance to pick up some wonderful books and support the Friends of the Cody Library.
On Tuesday, May 16, at 7 p.m., the Cody Library is hosting an author talk by Jerrod Metz, author of “The Last Eleven Days of Earl Durand,” who will be giving a talk titled “Happenstance and History in The Last Eleven Days of Earl Durand.”
Join us on Wednesday, May 18, at 6 p.m. for a Genealogy Class in Grizzly Hall. Come learn how to use Family Search, a free genealogy database.
On Tuesday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m., the Cody Library is hosting a WL2B UW Extension Entrepreneurship Center Event. Drop by Grizzly Hall to learn about services and resources
offered by this center. Cindy Garretson-Weibel will discuss opportunities for agricultural, food and youth entrepreneurs.
Wednesday, May 24, at 6 p.m. join us in Grizzly Hall for a family friendly live music event. “Buffalo Bill” Boycott & Dr. Jo will present the Legacy of Wyoming. This will be a fun event filled with western songs, cowboy poetry, yodeling and stories in traditional Native American Sign Language.
The Writing Group is meeting on Monday, May 15, at 4 p.m. and is open to anyone who is interested in writing.
Join us on Tuesday, May 9, at 5 p.m. for a free yoga class.
If you are interested in joining a book club, Cody Library is hosting a Murder Mystery Book Club on Wednesday, May 15, at 5 p.m., to discuss “A Curious Beginning,” and the Wednesday Book Discussion on May 24 at 10 a.m. will be discussing “Take What You Can Carry.” Copies of the books are available at the circulation desk for anyone interested in joining the discussion.
On Friday, May 26, at 2 p.m., join us for Adult Craft time, as we make Sand Art in a Bottle. Stop by for some crafting fun. Also join us Wednesday, May 17, 24 and 31 at 1 p.m. for Weekly Craft Circle. This is a great chance to bring your current craft project to work on and connect with other crafters.
May is filled with activities for kids. Toddler fun is every Monday from 10-10:30 a.m. and Storytime is every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10-10:45 a.m. for all ages. Join us for CRC Toddler Playgroup on Monday, May 15, from 10-11 a.m. Homeschool Hour is Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. Our last Homeschool Hour until the fall is on Wednesday, May 17. Kids can also sign up for the ever-popular Read to a Dog, every Thursday from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Lego Club will be on Thursday, May 11, at 4 p.m. for K-5th grade. Summer Reading kicks off on Tuesday, May 30th, so please join us and sign up.
For teens, the Cody Library will be hosting a Switch Smash Bros. Tournament on Friday, May 19, from 2-5 p.m., so please stop by and sign up for a spot. Teens come by on Thursday, May 18 and 25 at 4 p.m. for craft time. We will be hosting another Nerf War on Saturday, May 20, at 5 p.m. Please sign up at the teen desk.
Make sure and stop by the Cody Library and check out the wonderful Friends of the Cody Library Book Sale Room. The Friends Book Sale Room is always open when the library is open. Find some great treasures and help support the library. The Friends have purchased walkers with seats for use at the library for anyone who would like to use one to make their visit at the library easier.
Park County Libraries will be closed on Saturday, May 27 and Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day. We will reopen on Tuesday, May 30.
