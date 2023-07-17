image
Darlene Manning helps attendees check out at the Cody Library’s Big Big Book Sale on July 8. The sale was an effort to clear out books stored in the Powell library’s basement, and proceeds from this event will go back into Powell Library programs, new books and future expansion.

 Stephen Dow

