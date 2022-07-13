Friday July 15
Cody
Celebrities for a Cause golf tournament, 10 a.m., Olive Glenn Golf Course.
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Cody Beer Mile, 6-9 p.m., Park County Complex.
Celebrities for a Cause dinner and auction, 6:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7-9 p.m., The Cody Theatre.
Outdoor Family Movie Night: “Finding Nemo,” 8:30 p.m., outside Cody Library.
Saturday July 16
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Parking Lot.
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Ave.
Santa Pet Photo Shoot, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 307HappyDog, 2502 Mountain View Drive. Proceeds benefit the Park County Animal Shelter and WY Basset Hound Rescue.
Yellowstone Beer Fest, 2-8 p.m., Park County Complex Lawn.
Cody WalkoutFC 19 Fight for Mental Health MMA showdown, 6:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7-9 p.m., The Cody Theatre.
Sunday July 17
Cody
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Ave.
Park County Arts Council presents Mames Babegenush, 6-8 p.m., City Park Bandshell.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday July 18
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Food truck festival, 5-9 p.m., Geysers.
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7-9 p.m., The Cody Theatre.
Powell
Big Horn Basin Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Washington Park.
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday July 19
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
