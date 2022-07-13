Friday July 15

Cody

Celebrities for a Cause golf tournament, 10 a.m., Olive Glenn Golf Course. 

Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.

Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse. 

Cody Beer Mile, 6-9 p.m., Park County Complex.

Celebrities for a Cause dinner and auction, 6:30 p.m., Riley Arena. 

Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.

Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7-9 p.m., The Cody Theatre.

Outdoor Family Movie Night: “Finding Nemo,” 8:30 p.m., outside Cody Library.

Saturday July 16

Cody

Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Parking Lot.

Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Ave.

Santa Pet Photo Shoot, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 307HappyDog, 2502 Mountain View Drive. Proceeds benefit the Park County Animal Shelter and WY Basset Hound Rescue.

Yellowstone Beer Fest, 2-8 p.m., Park County Complex Lawn.

Cody WalkoutFC 19 Fight for Mental Health MMA showdown, 6:30 p.m., Riley Arena.

Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7-9 p.m., The Cody Theatre.

Sunday July 17

Cody

Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Ave.

Park County Arts Council presents Mames Babegenush, 6-8 p.m., City Park Bandshell. 

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Monday July 18

Cody

One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.

Food truck festival, 5-9 p.m., Geysers. 

Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Spectacular, 7-9 p.m., The Cody Theatre.

Powell

Big Horn Basin Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Washington Park.

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Tuesday July 19

Cody

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

