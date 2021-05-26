Heart Mountain Gymnastics will now be known as the Cody Center for Gymnastics and Acrobatic Arts as two local organizations merge.
Part of the Cody Center Corporation, the gymnastics branch joins the Cody Center for the Performing Arts as part of a plan to better incorporate dance, gymnastics and cheer for Cody youth. The deal will be finalized June 1 between Wyoming Sport and Fitness, LLC and the Cody Center Corporation. Ongoing programs for the dance, drama, cheer and gymnastics divisions of both organizations will continue and combined classes and programs will be forthcoming.
“I am so excited to see what new and exciting opportunities we can offer youth in our area,” said Cody Center owner and director Angie McKenzie. “It certainly takes a village of dedicated instructors working together to create a positive environment where students of all ages and abilities can learn, grow and develop their skills. I could not be more thankful to have an amazing group of people working with me to create such great programs.”
WSAF owners Deb White and Ed Jaroch agree that this transition creates an exciting new path for gymnastics, dance and cheer in the Cody area.
“We are confident that Ms. McKenzie’s leadership will ensure the continued success of all of the Heart Mountain Gymnastics programs,” Jaroch said.
CCPA has been offering tumbling and acro dance classes for several years and will now add a more robust gymnastics program. Plans are in the works for several cross-over classes.
WSAF gymnastics and cheer classes for the remainder of May and those that are scheduled for the summer, will continue and students currently enrolled in these classes do not need to reregister.
Cody Center for the Performing Arts has been a part of the Big Horn basin for 37 years offering dance instruction for children and adults ages 2 and up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.