One video from the collar of a cow moose in the Meeteetse area showed a newborn calf struggling to its feet. Footage from another cow revealed her recent delivery.
Those images were among many shared by Rebecca Levine during her Lunchtime Expedition program at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West on Oct. 8. While pursuing a master’s degree at the University of Wyoming, she’s participating in the Meeteetse Moose Project, a study that began two years ago.
Information from the 30 collared moose, 15 cows and 15 bulls, in the upper Wood and Greybull rivers will provide data that could explain their declining numbers and indicate ways to bolster the population.
“They’re the largest animal in the cervid family,” Levine said. That family comprises hoofed ruminants – elk, moose and deer. “They’re circumpolar,” which means moose live around the world at northern latitudes.
Wyoming’s variety is the Shiras moose, the smallest of the three subspecies, with a population that reaches the farthest south, she explained. Levine’s talk focused on how moose are responding to warmer temperatures.
“Moose are a cold-adapted species,” she said. Because they’re heat-sensitive in temperatures of 50 degrees F and higher, “it’s a miracle that they can be here. Moose do better in northern areas.”
They’re large and dark and, unlike elk, have no ability to sweat, Levine said, “so moose must resort to changing their behavior.”
One option is to slow their movement, which produces less interior heat and reduces the absorption of warmth from the environment – “behavior to suck heat away from their bodies.”
Another option is “bed-site selection,” she said, finding a shady or cool spot to lie down, such as wet soil, which will pull away body heat and transfer it into the ground. They can also choose standing water.
“Why is it important?” she asked. “Because time is precious. [The cows] have really busy days,” dividing their time among bedding down, parental care, feeding and traveling. The longer they lie down to cool off, the less time they have for the other, essential activities.
“Little changes can impact moose,” said Levine, noting that less feeding time could lead to malnutrition.
Other factors affecting their heat tolerance include body size and energy demands. Males are bigger, and they need different habitats from females, particularly fiber for their antlers. Cows focus on spring growth to provide nutrition for their calves. “Males and females use different areas,” Levine said.
Part of her job involves checking birth sites that are indicated by data from the collars. During the installation of the cows’ collars, researchers also inserted a mechanism into the vagina that starts the camera when birthing begins. Levine said the location of the birthing sites indicates that the cows prefer open places with a 180 degree view. For example, one left a forested area for open sage brush hillside, and another delivered below a cliff.
Young calves are vulnerable at first, and those that survive until fall will likely survive the winter, Levine said. In 2021, 13 cows were pregnant, 10 gave birth, and seven calves survived the summer.
“The autumn rut is a critical time,” she continued. “The males will stop eating to focus on mating.” Because moose are solitary, males spend considerable energy finding females and then more on defending a succession of mates.
“Big males suffer more on hot days,” Levine noted. If warm days slow down the big males and provide an opportunity for younger bulls to mate, the issue could become whether the best genes are being passed along.
The rut in the Meeteetse area occurs mid-September to mid-October, she said. If the season is delayed, that would mean later births and consequently smaller young facing winter survival.
In winter, they eat twigs, spruce and fir. In the summer, they seek out willows, the majority of their diet, having mouth structures that let them strip leaves from branches. They also, Levine was surprised to learn, like to eat fireweed.
Data gleaned from the study will provide insights into the mechanisms behind the decline in the moose population along with “information to help management,” Levine said.
