The Cody VFW has a number of scholarships available for locals to apply to.
Voice of Democracy scholarship competition
The Voice of Democracy competition provides high school freshman, sophomores, juniors and seniors the opportunity to write and record an essay on a patriotic theme, competing for more than $2 million in college scholarships and incentives. Home-schooled students also are eligible. State winners receive an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. to enjoy our nation’s capital and compete for $153,000 in scholarships – first place receiving a $30,000 scholarship.
This year’s theme is “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?” deadline is Oct. 31.
Patriot’s Pen essay contest
Patriot’s Pen provides 6th, 7th and 8th grade students the opportunity to express their opinion on a patriotic theme and improve their writing skills while they compete for worthwhile awards and prizes. Home-schooled students are also eligible. The state winners compete for $54,000 in awards at the national level. The first-place national winner receives a $5,000 award and an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. This year’s theme is “What is Patriotism to Me?” deadline is Oct. 31, 2020.
For more information on the Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen Essay Contests call VFW Post 2673 at (307) 587-3671 or Sandy Pedersen at (307) 527-6159 or go on line to vfw.org.
Young American Creative Patriotic Art contest
Open to all students, including home- schooled students, in grades 9-12. Students must submit an original two- or three-dimensional piece of artwork. Digital art, photography and jewelry are not accepted. It will be judged on patriotic theme and technique. One department winner will be forwarded to Auxiliary National Headquarters. First place national winner receives a $15,000 scholarship. Deadline to local Auxiliary is March 31. Brochures are available with the complete list of rules. For more information contact Ansje Lansing at 307) 899-3046 or Sandy Pedersen at (307) 272-4999 or go on line to vfwauxiliary.org/scholparships.
Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher of the Year Program
The VFW recognizes elementary, junior high and high school teachers (who teach at least half of the school day in a classroom environment and promote America’s history, traditions and citizenship education effectively.) The three national winners are selected from entries submitted to local VFW Posts in every state and overseas.
Nominations must be submitted to the Post by Oct. 31. For more information call VFW Post 2673 at (307) 587-3671 or go on line to vfw.org.
