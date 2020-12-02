Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Sascha Hess, 29, 2 counts possession of a controlled substance, faulty headlights, Nov. 25
Traffic
Driver cited for speeding, warned for improper registration display, County Road 3LE, Meeteetse, Nov. 25.
Driver cited for no registration, warned for no license, brake light out, Wall Street and County 6WX, Cody, Nov. 27.
Driver cited for driving while suspended and no registration, County Road 3DX and US 14-16-20 E, Cody, Nov. 27.
Other
Man bitten by dog, Road 8 1/2 and Lane 10, Powell, Nov. 22.
Camp gear stolen from tree in Fall Creek, County Road 6WX, Cody, Nov. 22.
Person making threats, Road 3, Powell, Nov. 22.
Day-old animal bite reported, Park Drive, Cody, Nov. 22.
Black-and-white mixed dog in possession, returned to owner, Road 7, Powell, Nov. 24.
Wallet found while picking up trash, Park Avenue, Meeteetse, Nov. 24.
Black cow on the road, County Road 6WX, Cody, Nov. 24.
Van struck by something, WYO 295, Powell, Nov. 25.
Request to speak to deputy about suspicious text message, River View Drive, Cody, Nov. 25.
Stray gray, white and brown dog, one brown and one blue eye, WYO 296, Powell, Nov. 25.
Hit deer laying on roadside, assistance given, WYO 120 N, Cody, Nov. 25.
Two people bit by a dog, Overland Trail, Clark, Nov. 26.
Yellow lab reported lost, has blue collar with tags, Road 12, Powell, Nov. 26.
Person receiving threats, Douglas Drive, Cody, Nov. 26.
Dead deer removed from road, US 14A and Lane 19, Cody, Nov. 26.
Request to speak to deputy about dogs fighting through a fence, Saddle Hill Road, Meeteetse, Nov. 27.
Approximately six horses in the road, WYO 295, Powell, Nov. 28.
Suspicious activity of possible census worker impersonation, McIntosh Road, Powell, Nov. 28.
Lost spaniel with collar and lead attached, named Texaco, returned to owner Newton Avenue, Cody, Nov. 28.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Anna Paris, 54, warrant for probation revocation, Nov. 23
Susan Lopez, 23, shoplifting of $1,000 or more, Nov. 23
Darrian Treat, 18, warrant, Nov. 24
Timothy Bennett, 40, of Powell, arrested for hit and run crash, driving under the influence and criminal trespass, Nov. 26.
Thomas Keating, 68, of Cody, arrested for domestic battery, reckless driving, attempting to flee police and refusal to obey officers, Nov. 28.
Disturbance
Report of man driving around in old Crown Victoria yelling at people through a loudspeaker, citation issued, Yellowstone Avenue, Nov. 29.
Traffic
Dark colored truck damaged front end of parked car in Walmart parking lot, Yellowstone Avenue, Nov. 25.
Driver cited for expired license, warned for stop sign violation, expired registration, 17th Street, Nov. 26.
Silver GMC Denali vs. deer, unknown if deer is alive, Yellowstone Avenue, Nov. 26.
Possible vehicle vs. parked vehicle crash, driver fled on foot before officer arrival, 19th Street and Cougar Avenue, Nov. 26.
Other
German Shepherd lost with orange collar, returned to owner, Yellowstone Avenue, Nov. 25.
Report of person opening illegal bank account and credit card, Alger Avenue, Nov. 25.
Neighbor’s dog barks all the time when taken outside, Big Horn Avenue, Nov. 25.
Dead deer at baseball field on 19th Street, Nov. 25.
Husky with a leash running toward Beck Lake, unable to locate, 17th Street, Nov. 25.
Theft at Walmart, Yellowstone Avenue, Nov. 25.
Door wide open at office supply across from City Hall, 14th Street, Nov. 25.
Reporting party found marijuana in apartment after man moved out, 12th Street, Nov. 25.
Burglary alarm activated at Fremont Motors, assistance given, Big Horn Avenue, Nov. 26.
Olive green wallet reported lost at Walmart, Yellowstone Avenue, Nov. 26.
Dogs out barking, 29th Street, Nov. 27.
Report of marijuana scent coming from hallway, , unfounded, Pioneer Avenue, Nov. 27.
Dog barking for 5 minutes, Stampede Avenue, Nov. 27.
Dog barking outside of apartment, Big Horn Avenue, Nov. 28.
Burglary alarm activated at Aaron’s Rentals, assistance given, Yellowstone Avenue, Nov. 28.
Brittany dog found with orange collar, 19th Street and Alger Avenue, Nov. 28.
Red dog with big ears and a collar that says “Gigi” missing for several hours, returned to owner, Peake Avenue, Nov. 29.
Man parked across street for last week, trash everywhere, claim of man urinating on sidewalk, 16th Street, Nov. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.