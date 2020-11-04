Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Disturbance
Two “young people” yelling in yard, male and female, Road 11, Powell, Oct. 31.
Traffic
Driver cited for expired registration and failure to stop at stop sign, Draw Street/17th, Cody, Oct. 27.
Other
Two stray dogs reported, WYO 294, Powell, Oct. 25.
Horse laying down that can’t stand up, assistance given, Road 6, Powell, Oct. 25.
Two dogs reported lost, returned to owner, Branding Iron Trail, Cody, Oct. 25.
Report of threatening text messages , assistance given, County Road 6WX, Cody, Oct. 25.
Two mules in the road, County Road 6WX/Buena Vista Avenue, Cody, Oct. 26.
Two dogs, brown coon hound and white dog with black and brown splotches, reported lost, Panorama Lane, Cody, Oct. 26.
Report of people shooting cans out of their car, 2 miles in on dirt road, County Road 3JU/3FK, Cody, Oct. 26.
German Shepherd running around near REd Lake, County Road 6WXE, Cody, Oct. 27.
Officer-initiated welfare check due to water being on, State Street, Meeteetse, Oct. 27.
Storage unit broken into, Hastings Horseshoe, Powell, Oct. 27.
Collie with no collar running loose, Lane 6, Powell, Oct. 27.
Four loose horses reported, Road 8, Powell, Oct. 28.
Request to speak with deputy about person shooting at their dogs, Louise Street, Meeteetse, Oct. 28.
Black lab reported missing, Ranchette Lane, Cody, Oct. 31.
Two brown, black, and white hound dogs found, Road 19, Powell, Oct. 31.
Husky reported missing, County Road 2ABN, Cody, Oct. 31.
Reqest to talk to deputy about property damage and trespass issue, Highland Avenue, Meeteetse, Oct. 31.
Request by FAA for deputy to check airport for plane that failed to check in, WYO 295, Powell, Oct. 31.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Daniel Valenzuela, 32, driving under the influence of alcohol, Oct. 27
Anthony Brochu , 39, probation and parole violation, wearing concealed weapons, Oct. 29
Christopher Gale, 32, driving under the influence of controlled substances- third or subsequent offense, property destruction $1,000 or more, possession of controlled substances, interference with a peace officer, property destruction under $1,000, no insurance, failure to obey traffic device, Oct. 29
Patricia Shew, 59, under the influence if controlled substances, speeding, failure to provide proof of insurance,
Christy Knopp, 44, warrant, Oct. 31
Zachary Robinson, 41. warrant for probation violation, Oct. 31
John Loving, 71, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, warrant, Nov. 1
John Loving, 71, using another person’s credit card for under $1,000, Nov. 2
Kay Rogina, 49, driving under the influence of alcohol, Nov. 2
Disturbance
Man and woman fighting, 19th Street/Stampede Avenue, Oct. 30.
Neighbor screaming for help, assistance given, Pioneer Avenue, Nov. 1
Customer reportedly locked employee in Walmart Garden Center on purpose, request officer talk with customer, Yellowstone Avenue, Nov. 1.
Traffic
White Toyota truck hit parked car, Sheridan Avenue, Oct. 27.
Driver cited for stop sign violation, Depot Drive, Cody, Oct. 27.
Large bucket in the road, Yellowstone Avenue, Cody, Oct. 27.
Parked car hit at Walmart, car damaged, Yellowstone Avenue, Oct. 27.
Car vs. deer, unknown if deer is still alive, County Road 6WX, Oct. 27.
City vehicle damaged garage at City Electric Shop, 19th Street, Oct. 28.
Report of dunk man going to Libations from Irma Hotel, Sheridan Avenue, Oct. 28.
Driver cited for failure to stop at stop sign, Big Horn Avenue, Oct. 28.
Driver cited for speeding, 8th Street, Oct. 29.
Crash near Park County Courthouse, no injuries, no blockage, Sheridan Avenue, Oct. 29.
Driver cited for speedinng in a school zone, 34 in a 20 zone, Big Horn Avenue, Oct. 29.
Driver cited for speeding, 8th Street, Oct. 29.
Report of drunk man driving away from Big Bear Motel, vehicle has New Jersey plates, W Yellowstone Avenue, Oct. 29.
Driver arrested for DUI near Irma Hotel, Sheridan Avenue, Oct. 29.
Driver cited for being left of center, Depot Drive, Oct. 30.
White Ford truck backed into another vehicle, no injuries, no blockage, 31st Street, Oct. 30.
Driver cited for speeding, Gerrans Avenue, 12:04 p.m., Oct. 30.
Driver cited for speeding, Gerrans Avenue, 3:09 p.m., Oct. 30.
Driver cited for no insurance/license status, warned for headlight out and no valid registration, 19th Street/Beck Avenue, Oct. 30.
Driver cited for speeding, warned for no insurance, Sheridan Avenue, Oct. 31.
Driver cited for no license, warned for obedience to devices, 16th Street, Oct. 31.
Driver cited for no proof of insurance, warned for obedience to devices, 16th Street, Oct. 31.
Driver cited for no child safety restraint, warned for expired registration and no rear plate, Sheridan Avenue, Oct. 31.
Driver said he hit a post with his truck behind the Good2Go gas station on Yellowstone, 3:57 p.m. Nov. 2.
Man on Blackburn said people are drag racing at the end of the street near the river. He hasn’t seen any vehicles, he can hear the engines and knows for a fact they are drag racing, 4:41 p.m. Nov. 2.
Other
Golden retriever with pink/blue collar, orange leash reported lost, unable to locate, Sheridan Avenue, Oct. 27.
Report of possibly drunk man stumbling, urinating on street, then getting into vehicle, Peake Avenue, Oct. 27.
Underage smokers found by officer at Cody Middle School, Cougar Avenue, Oct. 28.
Neighbor’s cat reported being on property, Bleistein Avenue, Oct. 28.
Older Shepherd-type dog running around area near Wells Fargo, taken to shelter, Sheridan Avenue, Oct. 29.
Report of possible bullet hole in residence, Sheridan Avenue, Oct. 29.
Report of “ongoing pigeon issues” at Bargain Box Furniture Store, Beck Avenue, Oct. 29.
Husky running around Beck Lake Park, 14th Street, Oct. 29.
Underage smokers found by officer at Cody Middle School, Cougar Avenue, Oct. 29.
Report of someone trying to fraudulently open bank account, River View Drive, Oct. 29.
Delayed structure fire no longer on fire, assistance given, Salsbry Avenue, Oct. 29.
Two cars parked outside property, woman left vehicle and fed cats, Beck Avenue, Oct. 30.
Wallet found, no cash at Good2Go, Yellowstone Avenue, Oct. 30.
Black lab to be taken to shelter at Walmart, Yellowstone Avenue, Oct. 30.
Black Scottie lost, returned to owner, Alger Avenue, Oct. 30.
Wire-haired dog with red collar that goes by “Bone” reported missing at Walmart, returned to owner, Yellowstone Avenue, Oct. 31.
Inturder alarm activated at Sunset House Restaurant, 8th Street, Oct. 31.
Report of older man sitting next to Bufalo Bill and yelling at people at Irma Hotel, Sheridan Avenue, Nov. 1.
Report of possibly intoxicated person crossing street through traffic near Proud Cut Saloon, Sheridan Avenue, Nov. 1.
Can of fuel reportedly sitting on side of road near Ballard Funeral Home, 19th Street, Nov. 1.
Woman at Bunkhouse Apartments on 15th Street has video evidence break-in she wants to show officers, 10:04 a.m. Nov. 2.
Caller at Best Western Ivy Inn on 8th Street said a guest has trashed a room, 1:48 p.m. Nov. 2.
Woman in Cody said her older sister took her credit card and made some fraudulent purchases, 3:43 p.m. Nov. 2.
Man said two horses showed up at his house on Stringari Lane, 4:38 p.m. Nov. 2.
Caller said people are in back of Crystal Cove Apartments and are being loud, 7:25 p.m. Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.