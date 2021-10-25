The secret is out.
Cody is the top Wyoming town for seniors according to retirement website SmartAsset, and one of the metrics used to determine that ranking is the high proportion of seniors already living here.
In Cody, 21.1% of the population are seniors, the highest of any of the top-10 Wyoming towns for seniors according to the metric.
Park County also earned top marks for its low tax burden. Cody and Powell, No. 4 in the ranking, tied for the lowest tax burden at 11.7%.
Jackson and Lander were the No. 2 and 3-ranked towns.
Cody was third-best, at 3.8 per 1,000 residents, for doctor’s offices in town after Jackson and Lander.
Cody is no stranger to awards, having been named to top-10 lists for many reasons.
