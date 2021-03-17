Saturday, March 20th

Cody

Spring Classic Competition, all day, Riley Arena.

Park County Chess Open, 9:30 a.m., in the Cody Library Grizzly Hall. Sign-up in advance by visiting the Cody Teen Library or by calling, (307) 527-1889. You may also sign-up the morning of the event, starting at 9.

Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.

Live music, 6-8 p.m., Cody Cattle Company.

Sunday, March 21st

Powell

Spring Classic Competition, all day, Riley Arena.

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Monday, March 22nd

Cody

Pinochle club, noon, Cowboy Church on Southfork Road. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.

Powell

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Tuesday, March 23rd

Cody

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.

