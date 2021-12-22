Talented with graphic design? Got a competitive spirit? The Park County Library System is inviting people to compete in the logo design contest for the new seed libraries coming to all three branch locations.
A seed library is where community members can get seeds for free and learn about plants. They will be in a card catalogue at each branch. Anyone from Park County can compete. A successful logo must be distinct, memorable, relevant, appropriate, likable, and scalable from the size of a seed packet to a table banner. Entries should effectively communicate both the Park County Library System brand and the concept of a seed library. Logo entries are due on Jan. 1 by 5 p.m. through email at severhart@parkcountylibrary.org or physical entry at the Cody Library. There will be an anonymous public poll at each library to pick the favorite logo Jan 15-22. Staff will announce the winner Jan. 24.
