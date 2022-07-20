Meeteetse Museums is hosting two events on Saturday.
First up is a tour of the historic Double Dee Ranch.
Participants will meet at the Museums on 1947 State Street in Meeteetse, Wyoming at 9 am before following museum staff to the historic ranch. Staff will leave promptly at 9:30 a.m. for the Double Dee. The tour begins on site at 10 a.m.
After a brief presentation on the history of the ranch, participants will have the opportunity to take part in a moose ecology tour led by Rebecca Levine, University of Wyoming. The Shoshone National Forest pack string will also be on site for the tour, demonstrating a skill integral to the operating of the dude ranch in its heyday.
Finally, participants will join in a press conference held by “Amelia Earhart” portrayed by Miss V the Gypsy Cowbelle.
Guests are encouraged to bring water, camp chairs and a lunch. It is recommended participants carpool, when possible, in high-clearance, four-wheel drive vehicles.
The tour takes place in bear country so guests are asked to be bear aware during and after the tour, which will last approximately three hours.
No registration is required for this program, though we ask guests donate to support similar programming next year. This programming was made possible by the Wyoming Humanities and Wyoming Arts Council.
That night will be a Star Party with Alan Corey of the Casper Astronomy Club at the Upper Sunshine Reservoir boat dock.
The event, originally scheduled to be held in June but postponed due to cloud cover, will explore the clear night skies of Meeteetse.
Guests should bring a chair – reclining lawn chairs are best for star gazing, layers of clothing, bug spray and a head lamp with red-light ability.
There is no need to RSVP for the event.
