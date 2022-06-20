The Park County Republican Women held its 15th annual Leadership Tea honoring their president, Jacque Stouffer, and graduating high school girls from Park County on April 10 at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in the Kuyper Dining Pavilion.
The PCRW committee thanked Buffalo Bill Center of the West event coordinators, Wendy Loeper, Josie Hedderman, Bruce Sauers, and the three high schools of Park County for supporting the Leadership Tea for these 2022 graduates.
This event recognizes and honors a past or current outstanding member and the graduating girls of Park County by encouraging and supporting them all.
This year the participants included students from Meeteetse, their guidance counselor, Becky Thomas, Powell students, Cody students, PCRW members, the Jacque Stouffer family, and their keynote speaker, Ashlee Lundvall.
Bryce Salzman, 2020 graduate from Meeteetse High School, spoke on receiving one of the PCRW $1,000 scholarships in 2020. She wanted to thank the Park County Republican Women for her scholarship. She spoke about her plans and where she is attending college. She was grateful to be invited to this year’s Leadership Tea since she could not attend in 2020 because of Covid. She presented the first scholarship, the Peg Coe Memorial $1,000 scholarship, as a surprise to her sister, Delanie Salzman also a Meeteetse graduate. Delanie Salzman will attend CWC in Riverton in the fall, with her major in elementary education. Her parents are Ashlea and Zeb Hagen.
Don Shreve presented the Peg Shreve Memorial $1000 scholarship in memory of his mother Peg Shreve to Kabri Cannon, a Powell graduate. She plans on attending Northwest College in the fall with a major in Elementary Education. Her parents are Stacy and Jim Cannon. Jodie Thompson presented one of the PCRW $1000 scholarships in memory of Senator Hank Coe to Allison Edwards, a Cody graduate.
She will attend University of Wyoming in the fall with a major in Range Management and Watershed Ecology. Her parents are Donna and Brian Edwards. Leadership Tea Chair, Fran Swope presented the second PCRW $1000 scholarship to Madison Harvey, a Powell graduate. She will attend Casper College in the fall with a major in business and Art. Her parents are Adrienne and Dusty Harvey.
These graduates were challenged to be informed and involved in their communities and were encouraged to further their education wherever they live. Their commitment to God, family, and country are important to carry on the beliefs of freedom and morality in our country even in the difficult times we live in today.
Ashlee Lundvall was and is a lover of animals and a hunter. She is an inspirational speaker for all who attended because of her extraordinary abilities as an active woman in a wheelchair. She earned the title of Ms. Wheelchair USA with her platform of making the outdoors accessible for everyone. Lundvall shared how she balances family and career as a wife and mother.
Leadership Tea chair, Fran Swope read two letters to Jacque Stouffer, from her two sons, Jason and Jeremy. They expressed how proud they were of her, her accomplishments, and being chosen for this honor. But, they were most proud that she was their mother. Jacque was born in Omaha, Neb., to Dorothy and Donald Clark. She grew up in Council Bluffs, Iowa, with two sisters, Sally Juon and Billie Chambers.
In high school, Jacque was co-editor of the newspaper, The Signal, member of National Honor Society, in charge of layout design for the high school yearbook, member of the Pep Club, selected to march in the Military Ball, and selected to march in the Mardi Gras Ball. Outside of school, Jacque participated in Jobs Daughters and Girl Scouts. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with honors.
Jacque received her bachelor’s from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, with a major in English. She went on to earn a master’s in Secondary Education 7-12, English/Language Arts 7-12, and School Media Specialist K-12 from the University of Nebraska in Omaha.
She and her husband Richard (Dick), have been married 18 years this June. They are a blended family and call themselves, “The Brady Bunch”, as they share three sons and three daughters between them. Richard has three girls and one son (Renee, Paula, Erica, and Doug). Jacque has two sons (Jason and Jeremy). They reside in Nebraska, Missouri, Arizona, and South Carolina. Richard has six grandsons and one granddaughter, which he shares with Jacque. Jacque was an educator in the Council Bluffs Community School District in Council Bluffs, Iowa, for 31 years, having taught all grades 7-12. While teaching at Abraham Lincoln High School, she was voted favorite female teacher by a student body of 1,600.
In 2005, she and Richard moved to Cody and built their home ten miles up on the Southfork. Richard started working for a farmer in Powell and Jacque worked for the State of Wyoming in the Work Force Services Division as a Career Advisor for the Wyoming Investment Act. Recently, she was an editor for a book published in 2019, “From Cornfields to Codfish” by Linda Malcolm. Both Jacque and Dick are now retired.
Jacque believes in giving back to the community she resides in and has been active in the following organizations: Park County Republican Women, Soroptomist of Cody, Park County Leadership Institute. She is the spouse of an Elks Lodge member, member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles and committee member of Ducks Unlimited. She was a Sunday School teacher and Vacation Bible School coordinator for St. John’s United Church of Christ in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
In her spare time Jacque enjoys reading, writing, gardening, making pies, lunching with friends, her cat Missy, her dog Sadie Mae and four horses, Belle, Annie, Mocha and Lightning. She is proud to be involved in Park County Republican Women because of the strong family values, community involvement and the advancement of women as well as the young graduates, and the scholarships they award each year. Each student received a congratulatory gift and the best wishes, encouragement, and congratulations from Jacque, Lundvall and all the attendees.
Jacque lives her life according to a quote from President Abraham Lincoln: “Whatever you are… be a good one.”
