Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Nov. 17, 6:55 p.m., WYO 120 N and WYO 296. One car vehicle crash, 4 units and 23 personnel responded, canceled. Time in service: 8 minutes.
Nov. 22, 9:04 a.m., 4068 Road 6WX, Deer Creek Ranch. Carbon monoxide alarm, 6 units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 26 minutes.
Nov. 23, 2:20 p.m. 801 17th Street, Eastside School. Alarm, 3 units and 17 personnel. Time in service: 30 minutes.
