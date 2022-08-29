Get a job.
It’s a common refrain from parents of high school or college students.
But when someone who is tired of doing the same old thing, has a little ambition and a couple of connections, they can do a little more than just get a job for the summer.
“My parents were kind of hounding me to apply to places, but I wasn’t happy doing the things I had been doing,” University of Wyoming student Teagan Thompson said. “I started tossing around the idea of, ‘what if I started my own business?’”
The former Cody High School student and state tennis champion ended up doing a little more than tossing around the idea of starting her own business.
For the past two summers she has owned and operated one of the most popular food trucks around, offering customers a refreshing, fun drink that is bursting in popularity around the country.
Bubble T’s spent the season parked around Cody and visiting county fairs and events around the region providing novices and the experienced alike with a taste of the refreshing, unique boba drinks.
“It’s originally a Taiwanese drink that has come to America the past couple of years and become really popular,” Thompson said. “It’s mainly found on the east or west coast, but it’s a drink I fell in love with while I was travelling.”
The tasty teas and lemonades come in multiple flavors, can be sweet or not too sweet, and are filled with either tapioca or white pearls.
Tapioca pearls have a neutral taste and are chewy and spongy in texture.
Crystal boba is soft and jelly-like, pop in the mouth and have a delicious, subtle citrus flavor thanks to the plant used to make them.
“I knew that I loved it and you don’t really find it in Wyoming or Cody,” Thompson said. “My parents were hip to the idea and I started looking around for trailers, found one and it was like ‘I can afford that.’”
It was a simple cargo trailer that needed some work to be used as a viable food truck.
She went through the process of registering as an LLC after picking up the small trailer in Salt Lake and got the help of some familiar faces to get the trailer fit for a small business.
“My boyfriend and his brother are both very talented welders and fabricators,” Thompson said. “They were the ones who installed the window for me and built the whole inside of the trailer. All I had to pay for was materials so that was pretty cheap.”
Another food truck owner in town helped her get city permits, health inspections and advised her on a few other minor details to get started.
“It actually wasn’t that tough,” Thompson said. “There was just an application with the City of Cody if you want to be a vendor and have a food truck. I had to get an inspection from the Department of Agriculture, and I took a food safety course to learn how to do things safely.”
She was up and running by June 6 of last year and did so well she decided to do it again this year.
“People end up loving these drinks, and they just keep coming back,” Thompson said. “It’s been fun having a little different food truck that people are enjoying.”
She still hits the tennis courts at UW in the intramural program and competes in tournaments around the region, but the psychology major said starting her own business may be more of an important calling for now.
And hopefully next summer the Bubble T’s trailer will be back in Cody next summer offering customers the special treats.
“I’ve got my whole family addicted to this,” Thompson said. “I tell so many other people my age to go for it if they want to start their own business. It’s not as hard as you think. It is so worth it and is so much fun.”
