A group of panelists will discuss the value and the future of our two-party political system 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West Coe Auditorium.
The panel discussion is equally balanced between Democrat and Republican leaders including Sen. Al Simpson (R), Gov. Mike Sullivan (D), State Senator RJ Kost (R), 2020 U.S. Senate candidate, Dr. Merav Ben-David (D), and moderator Nate Martin, Executive Director of Better Wyoming.
Simpson served as a U.S. Senator from 1978-96 and as a member of the state legislature, 1965-77. Sullivan served two terms, 1987-95, as Wyoming governor and subsequently two years as U.S. Ambassador to Ireland, 1999-2001. Kost is currently serving the 19th district in the Wyoming Senate. Ben-David won the 2020 Wyoming democratic primary for the U.S. Senate. Martin, a Wyoming native and community organizer, has led Better Wyoming since 2017.
This free event is sponsored by Wyoming Rising, a local nonprofit group that advocates for civil liberties, quality public education, affordable health care, protection of the environment, and participation in government.
To prevent the spread of disease, there will be limited seating and masks will be required. The event will be live-streamed on Wyoming Rising’s Facebook page.
Correction: Wyoming is a ONE PARTY system. Always has been, always will be. Check the amount of Democrats in the House and Senate to be sure of this. The participants of this "panel" are all far Left. Masks? You gotta be kidding me....
