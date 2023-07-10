Building a guitar, coding robots and exploring history were just a few of the experiences Cody students could have during Summer Slam.
In Summer Slam’s second year, there were more than 70 different programs for students in K-12. The programs were free thanks to an Afterschool/Summer Programs grant received last year by the Cody School District.
“Summer Slam is an awesome program,” teacher Elicia Osborne said. “There is something for everyone as Mr. Larry Gerber (director) and the district does a great job of making sure we are reaching out to all students through the classes offered.”
Let’s Build a Guitar
In this program, students constructed their very own acoustic/electric guitar that they got to take home with them at the end of the course.
Students learned woodworking skills, the basic parts of an acoustic/electric instrument, and the basic repair techniques used by luthiers.
The idea for the program came last year when teacher Brandon Undeberg received a guitar with a broken neck.
“They had all the spare pieces to fix it so I started watching some videos. It was actually really cool, so I proposed the idea to some of the shop teachers,” he said.
It couldn’t be done during the school year, but Gerber liked the idea and included it in Summer Slam.
Students got their choice of whether to build an acoustic or electric guitar.
Madison Schlosser, an incoming ninth-grader, has been playing acoustic for two years. She decided to build an electric guitar in the program.
“I just wanted to move up a level and just try something new,” she said. “It was really fun, and it was definitely a learning experience.”
For the electric guitars, students sanded down and then spray painted the body and neck. They then polished the guitars before stringing them.
“Putting it together was the hardest part,” she said of her teal-colored guitar.
Tenth-grader Joaquin Delacruz was building an acoustic guitar.
“It’s complicated,” he said. “There are a lot of steps, but when you get into it, it’s pretty fun.”
Delacruz has been playing around with guitars for years but has “actually gone into it to learn the chords and stuff since eighth grade.”
Acoustic guitars have a few more steps to put together. Students had to sand the pieces and cut them to size. The pieces then must be sealed before being put together.
“We’re scrambling to get these done,” Undeberg said early in the final week. “Ultimately you’re going to come away with something that they have a lot of appreciation for because that made it, so hopefully it instills that love of continuing to learn how to play.”
Crossroads to the West: Trails, Forts & Battlefields
The idea for Crossroads to the West came when teachers Elicia Osborne and Dawn Beaudrie were talking about all the great historic sites around the state they don’t get to take students to during the school year.
“We decided the theme would be on the Native Americans and the movement West, and then began to look at the different options of places to visit,” she said.
During the class in mid-June, they started with the Medicine Lodge State Historic Site in Hyattville to learn about some of the early people in Wyoming. The next day, they visited Pompeys Pillar, the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument and Fort Phil Kearny.
They then stopped in Casper the following day at the Historic Trails Interpretive Center, before going on to see the Guernsey Ruts and Register Cliff.
“The following day we spent at
Fort Laramie returning home with awesome experiences, memories and a souvenir or two,” Osborne said. “Our last day was in Cody with Kyle Wright from the Forest Service and Levi Nelson learning about stone tools and flint knapping.”
Larry Jones, a retired history teacher, also came in to discuss various events of the American Indian Wars.
Early in the week, the students’ favorite place was Fort Phil Kearny, but Fort Laramie would eventually move into the top spot for the favorite site. The group was only scheduled for a three-hour tour but ended up visiting for five hours. The group had a private tour and was taken into areas that are generally off limits to guests.
“They were allowed to try on military uniforms, practiced loading mock muzzle loaders, marched in formation and experienced the mock loading and firing of a cannon,” Beaudrie said. “Our group just soaked it all in, the boys that took the class are all interested in the Civil War, the Calvary and history in general. If you asked the boys what their favorite part was, they might tell you it was the sarsaparilla in the fort’s saloon.”
Elementary Robotics
Students explored a variety of different robots, and built and drew courses for their robots to travel through by pre-planning and programming the robots.
Students got to experience coding many different robots including Dash, Dot, Spheros and Edison bots as well as Ozobots using software, which includes commands/directions to create a program for a robot to run.
“The goal of working with each robot was to test and refine their code or the process until they completed a task,” instructor Sarah Magargal said. “Students did a variety of other activities including DIY mazes, an upcycle mini golf course, building with Legos and assembling DIY robots.”
As part of the program, students often worked together preplanning, brainstorming and discussing a variety of ways to solve problems like they would in a computer science career.
Tyce Grant, 9, said the sphero bot mazes were his favorite.
“We got things from a bag that Miss Magargal brought, and we got to build our own maze,” he said. “And then we got to drive spheros around in it.”
Oliver Huesdash, 9, enjoyed the drone obstacle course.
“It was challenging, but it was also fun to figure out how fast and slow you need to go to get through and turn around and go back through to land on the heli pad,” he said.
Huesdash grew up playing with Technic Legos and said his parents thought he’d enjoy this program.
“It’s fun and it’s also challenging because it’s like engineering stuff and figuring out how to build them,” he said of the robots. “I think the mini spheros were the easiest because all you’ve got to do is control it with a joystick.”
Grant and Huesdash thought their hardest project was one of their last: working as a group to design a mini golf course for a robot to go through.
“We have to agree on what to build as a group,” Grant said.
