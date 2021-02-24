Join your fellow readers at the end of each month by participating in Silent Book Club at the Cody Library.
Silent Book Club was started in 2012 by a few friends “reading in companionable silence” at local gathering spots and has grown to include official chapters all around the world.
Club participants will meet at the fireplace at the front of the Library to spend a few minutes introducing their current reads to the group and then will spend the rest of the hour silently reading in any comfortable corner of the Library.
All ages are encouraged to join the group at the Cody Library from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on the last Friday of each month. There is no sign-up necessary to participate. If you can’t meet in-person, email cody@parkcountylibrary.org for a Zoom link, and join the fun virtually. Start your weekend off right with time spent reading.
Silent Book Club at Cody Library:
• Friday, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
• March 26, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
• April 30, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
• May 28, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
• June 25, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
