Will Nutt, a local musician and founder of the Beartooth Music Festival in Clark, will play his progressive acoustic music Thursday at City Park.
An hour in, he’ll be joined by his Ruggy Bear bandmates Garrett Leach on base, and Jay Hecht on drums. Nutt will be guitar and lead vocals.
It’s the second-to-last in the Concerts in the Park series of summer events put on by the Cody Rec Center and sponsored by various businesses around town.
The show starts at 6:30 p.m. and will include covers and original music from Nutt as well as the progressive rocky of Ruggy Bear, which also played in the park on the Fourth of July.
“I always say if you haven’t seen Ruggy Bear you haven’t seen anything, so come see our band,” Nutt said. “We’re very progressive, have a lot of rock influences.
“We try to transcend genres.”
Attendees can expect a large variety of music. Nutt said when he’s playing solo he’ll play originals and covers of many of his favorite obscure groups, such as The Flaming Lips and Ween. He said he may play some music for popular groups as well, such as Stevie Ray Vaughn, Stevie Wonder and Neil Young.
As a three-piece band they’ll play originals as well, songs influenced by groups such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wolf Peck and others.
“We like a lot of poppy rock,” Nutt said. “We try to write something that sounds original, if a pop influence comes out in it we try to run with it.”
What they’re not is a super serious band, he added.
“We just happened to play music and we enjoy it.”
