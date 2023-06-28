“I’m glad I had the chance to do this,” said 13-year-old Kaleb Hill of Cody after winning the national Elks Americanism Essay Contest for his age division.
The fact that he had a chance to enter and win such a prestigious contest, and bring home $1,000 in prize money, isn’t lost on Hill. After all, his essay was about the American dream, and how many cultures and societies both past and present don’t have access to the same freedoms and opportunities that Americans do.
“In social studies, we just finished learning about ancient societies like the Maya and the Inca,” Hill wrote in his essay.
“In their social structures, the children take on the skills of the family they were born into; some as farmers, some as nobles, with no way to move from one class to another. (But) in America, we can move up and down in our social structure.”
Hill’s essay on the American dream marks the first time that a Cody student has placed in the national contest, said Jerry Fritz of Cody, state secretary of the Wyoming Elks Association.
Hill’s father said he was proud of his son.
“It’s nothing we pushed him to do, and it wasn’t part of his schoolwork,” Jeremy Hill said. “He just got an email about the opportunity and took it upon himself to do the work, which is great.”
In his essay, Kaleb Hill explained the concept of the American dream, which he summarized as “anybody can have a chance at any job, any dream and anything they want in life.”
As an example, Hill recounted the story of boxer Mike Tyson.
“He grew up in the streets of Brooklyn with a father who abandoned his family, (but) he grew up to be a heavyweight boxing champion,” Hill wrote. “He moved himself up the social ladder. That is one of the great things about America.”
Hill concluded his essay by talking about his own hopes.
“My American dream is to be who I want to be and for everyone to be who they want to be,” Hill wrote.
“For me, I want a good job, a nice house and a family that I love. I hope that everyone will accomplish their American dream in the end and live happily.”
Hill estimated he spent four hours working on the essay.
He said he learned a lot about the concept of the American dream in the process of writing it.
He said he was “super excited” when he found out he had won the contest.
“I couldn’t believe that I was selected out of everybody,” he said. “I’m just really happy that I got it.”
Kaleb said he plans to put his prize money into savings for now.
The annual Americanism Essay Contest is held by the Elks in the hopes of promoting patriotism among fifth through eighth graders nationwide, according to its website. Winners are selected in four grade-level divisions, with Hill taking the sixth-grade division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.