The Buffalo Bill Center of the West is celebrating the holiday season with events and free entry Saturday-Sunday.
People will be able to enjoy holiday decorations, complimentary hot cocoa and candy canes, Points West Market store savings and two free days to explore the Center’s five spacious museums.
Spokesperson Nancy McClure said it’ll be the same format as last year, without the traditional school performances that can lend themselves to overcrowding in the venue spaces.
People can participate in the food and toy drive by bringing a non-perishable food item or new, packaged toy.
Santa is visiting the Center and roving the galleries 11 a.m.-1 p.m. both days.
Buffalo Bill Museum Curator Jeremy Johnston will be presenting lectures in the Coe Auditorium, with book signings following at Points West Market. Lynn Houze, co-editor of Beckoning Frontiers, joins Johnston for the book signings.
At 11 a.m. Saturday will be the lecture Wyoming History in Art.
At 2 p.m. Sunday the lecture will be Beckoning Frontiers.
