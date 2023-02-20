A young woman gave me $20 today.
Well, she didn’t give them to me. She kind of gave them to me. Not in a bill. But I ended up with it. Kind of. For a few moments. Then it went to somebody else. And then to somebody else again.
Getting confused?
On a Saturday, my wife reminded me that it was my turn to fix dinner that night. I went to the grocery store to pick up four items, adding up to just over $33, which I needed.
When I opened my car door in my parking space, I heard a violin playing. A jazzy tune. It took me a while to get out of my car. By the time I had the car door closed and the car locked, the violin had switched to a swing tune.
I looked around for the source of it. It came from a musician standing with a small open box at his feet. Slightly to his right stood a girl of about 12. She held up a sign. I could not read its inscription. Both the musician and the girl were cleanly dressed. The music, as the tunes changed, went with me into the store, muted when the doors were closed and louder when the automatic doors opened.
I worked my way through the aisles and picked up my four items. I rolled back to the checkout stands. All lit stands had a line-up of check-out customers.
Stands 1 and 3 had three carts ahead of me. Stand 2 had one cart ahead of me, pushed by a young woman. It was one of the big carts, loaded on both levels, carefully stacked with purchases to the utmost ultimate capacity.
I pulled up behind it and her, and said, “By the way, if you need to sign a second mortgage for this load, the desk with the papers is at stand 7.” She smiled back and said, “Yeah, enough for two weeks.” We exchanged a few more quips while she was unloading her cart onto the belt and the checker was a repackaging her purchases into sacks. By the time her checker was done, three more women were in line behind me.
The young woman ahead of me loaded her cart. Then she talked, in a whispered exchange, with the young female checker. The low-volume conversation seemed a bit unusual, but that did not then register with me. Then she turned around, gave a small wave and said, “Have a nice weekend,” and left.
The checker took my items off the belt, scanned them, put all of them in one paper bag and said, “The lady ahead of you put a $20 credit on your bill.” I was puzzled. I must have looked it too. The checker said, “You only owe $13.”
I had an inspiration. I remembered the violin player.
I asked the checker to charge my card with the full amount and give me $20 in cash, a $20 bill, the credit the young woman ahead of me wanted me to have.
While the checker and I were discussing this modification to my transaction, the middle-aged woman behind me was listening in.
I reached into my pocket and peeled another $20 bill off my money clip. I took my $20 and the second $20 and handed them to the woman behind me and said, “You want to join in? I want to give this money to the violin player we can hear from here.”
She smiled, “I am adding another $20 to it.” Then she turned to the woman behind her and said, “Are you game?”
As I was leaving the check-out, I saw her nodding and pull another $20 out of her purse. The stash was now up to $80.
I was puzzled why the $20 were given to me as credit on my grocery bill by a young woman with whom I chatted and whom I teased in the grocery checkout line. At my age it could not have been a come-on as it might have been in earlier years.
Later, I even stood in front of my mirror to see which of my features, looks or clothing could convey a rundown, desperate person in need and induce others to charitable and friendly deeds on a Saturday morning?
The young, overloaded-cart woman, with her unsolicited gift, lifted us all to a different level. At least for that day.
The great warmth she spread with a gift given and received for no obvious reason.
Story Series: Anyone can write
Nearly 40 years in the business have taught me that readers are bombarded and overwhelmed with facts. What we long for, though, is meaning and a connection at a deeper and more universal level.
And that's why the Cody Enterprise will be running, from time to time, stories from students who are in my writing class, which I've been teaching for the past 10 years in Portland, Ore.
I take great satisfaction in helping so-called non-writers find and write stories from their lives and experiences. I remind them if they follow their hearts, they will discover they are storytellers.
Tom Hallman Jr.
