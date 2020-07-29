Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
William Dillon, speeding, $146; Joshua Polasek, no liability insurance, $300, $10 court cost; Stevie Adams, speeding, $100; Whitney Underwood, improper backing, crash, bench warrant.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Justin Jack Betters, animal disturbing the peace, $100, $10; Nicholas Dalton, possession of drug paraphernalia, $500, $10.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Margaret Price, Fountain Valley, Calif., speeding, $172; Ravi Charan Ailneni, Dekalb, Ill., speeding, $131; Ross Simpson, Fort Madison, Iowa, speeding, $127; Sophie Donegan, East Troy, Wis., speeding, $133; Adrian Martines, Powell, no drivers license, $160; Nancy Self, Manhattan, Mont., no liability insurance, crash, bench warrant.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Michael Hothan, Powell, public intoxication, bench warrant; Alfredo Ramirez, Worthington, Minn., public intoxication, bench warrant.
