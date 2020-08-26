Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Aug. 19, 10:34 p.m., Meeteetse. Mutual aid call to stand by, 3 units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours 26 minutes.
Aug. 20, 9:24 a.m., MP 53 on U.S. 14-16-20 East. Motor vehicle accident, performed extrication, 5 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 6 minutes.
Aug. 21, 9:12 a.m., 29 Jodie Lane. Baler fell on male’s leg, canceled, 4 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 38 minutes.
Aug. 22, 12:02 p.m., 15th and Beck. Car fire, out on arrival, 2 units and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 18 minutes.
Aug. 22, 1321, YU Bench Road. Smoldering campfire, extinguished, 3 units and 15 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 24 minutes.
Aug. 23, 4:29 a.m., Cedar Mountain. Grass fire, extinguished, 5 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 1 minute.
Aug. 23, 9:57 a.m., 1701 Sheridan Ave. – Holiday Inn. Chemical smell, someone had tripped off bear spray can, 2 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 33 minutes.
Aug. 24, 12:36 a.m., 4292 Road 6WX. Alarm, canceled, 1 unit and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 4 minutes.
Aug. 24, 11:11 a.m., MP 33 on WYO 212. Motor vehicle accident, unable to locate, 4 units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours 54 minutes.
Aug. 24, 8:02 p.m., 4292 Road 6WX. Alarm, canceled, 27 personnel and 1 unit responded. Time in service: 2 minutes.
Aug. 25, 7:53 a.m., smoke seen in Painter Gulch, Crandall. Turned over to forest service, 4 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours 52 minutes.
Aug. 25, 11:53 a.m., 1402 8th Street. Oil spill from accident, spread absorbent, 3 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 37 minutes.
