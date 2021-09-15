Friday, September 17th
Cody
Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale live auction, 5-10 p.m., tent on Buffalo Bill Center of the West lawn. Registration required. Cost is $350, with table sponsorships available. For more information, visit rendezvousroyale.org.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Saturday, September 18th
Cody
Buffalo Bill Cody Races, half marathon starts 9 a.m., 10K starts 9:45 a.m.,City Park.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial parking lot.
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Avenue. Call (307) 578-7160 to reserve a booth.
Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale Quick Draw and Brunch, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Robbie Powwow Garden.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace bed build, 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. For more information, email dan.frederick@shpbeds.org.
Cody Cubs Baseball golf tournament, registration 10 a.m., shotgun start at noon, Olive Glenn Golf and Country Club.
We The People Freedom Gathering against vaccine mandates and vaccine passports, 10-11 a.m., Wyoming Veterans Memorial Park.
September kickoff dinner and meeting, 6:30 p.m., Sage Creek Community Club. Dinner provided, bring side dish or dessert.
Sunday, September 18th
Cody
Cody Swap Meet, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 626 Yellowstone Avenue. Call (307) 578-7160 to reserve a booth.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, September 20th
Cody
Homecoming week starts, all day, Cody High School.
G&F biologist Luke Ellsbury gives Bear Aware talk, noon, Cody Club Room.
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Food truck festival, starts 5 p.m., Geysers on the Terrace.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, September 21st
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
