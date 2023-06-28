Friday June 30
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Celebrities for a Cause charity golf tournament, noon, Olive Glenn Golf Course and Country Club.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
WYO West Music Fest, 6 p.m., The W Arena, tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.
Celebrities for a Cause banquet dinner, 6:30 p.m., Riley Arena, tickets are $60 per person or $100 per couple.
Cody Xtreme Bulls and Bullfighters Only, 6:30 p.m., Stampede Park. $35 general admission.
Saturday July 1
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial Parking Lot.
Wild West Arts Fest, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 10th Street next to City Park.
Park County Democrats meeting, 10 a.m., Cody Library Grizzly Room.
Cody Stampede PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Stampede Park, $35 general admission.
Powell
Trapper Classic Car Show, 10 a.m to 2 p.m, Northwest College.
Celebrities for a Cause charity basketball game, 6 p.m., Cabre Gym at Northwest College, $20 for adults and $15 for children under 12.
Sunday July 2
Cody
Wild West Arts Fest, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 10th Street next to City Park.
Cody Stampede Kiddies Parade, 10 a.m., Sheridan Avenue.
Cody Stampede Rodeo, 8 p.m., Stampede Park, $35 general admission.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday July 3
Cody
Wild West Arts Fest, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 10th Street next to City Park.
Cody Stampede Parade, 9:30 a.m., Sheridan Avenue.
Park County Republicans Annual Freedom Celebration, 1 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park.
Cody Stampede Rodeo, 8 p.m., Stampede Park, $35 general admission.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday July 4
Cody
Wild West Arts Fest, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 10th Street next to City Park.
Runners Stampede, 7 a.m., Rec Center.
Cody Stampede Parade, 9:30 a.m., Sheridan Avenue.
Cody Stampede Rodeo, 5 p.m., Stampede Park, $35 general admission.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m.
