Veritas Academy and Cody CMA church have partnered together in an effort to serve parents by bringing Dr. Tedd Tripp to Cody.
Tedd is a deeply respected author, presenter and expert on parenting.
He understands the ever-changing parenting philosophy’s yet will spend the bulk of the time unpacking what the Bible teaches about how Children are “wired” and how a parent can best shape and influence their development from infancy through adolescence.
Those who participate will leave with a practical and wise vision to confidently navigate real-life situations all parents face along the way - regardless of where you’re at in the process. All are welcome to attend.
The Shepherding a Childs heart Seminar is Friday, 6-8:45 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. The event will be held at Cody CMA at 147 Cooper Lane East. Child care for the whole event costs $12 per child.
Family discounts are available. This is a free event for the community. Donations to help offset costs will be gratefully accepted. Register online at codycma.org.
