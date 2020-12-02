What is better for cold weather than snuggling under a warm blanket with a hot beverage in one hand and a good book in the other? You provide the warm blanket and hot beverage, your Park County libraries will provide the reading materials.
You may even decide to build a warm fort on the couch and curl up to a good movie. We have many great holiday-themed DVDs, including classics and newer releases. You don’t even have to leave your house to have access to our many resources, even though we do enjoy your visits.
The Park County libraries have many online resources such as books, movies and magazines available to our patrons as well.
When you decide to visit our libraries at the beginning of December, be sure to stop by the front desk and ask for a Wyoming square to take home and decorate. Patrons are encouraged to decorate the square in any way that they think represents this great state that we live in. On Wyoming Day, Dec. 10, the libraries will display the squares and ask patrons to vote on their favorite.
Wyoming Day is a celebration of Wyoming becoming the first state to allow women the right to vote. The Cody library will have a display up for the entire month of December that depicts the women’s suffrage movement in Wyoming.
Our libraries are also continuing our food drive “Food for No Fines” until the end of the year. Typically, our libraries would be collecting non-perishable food donations as a way for our patrons to pay off their late fees. However, our libraries do not currently have late fees, so we decided to compete between the three libraries to see who could receive the most donations by the end of 2020. There have been many updates of our progress on each library’s Facebook page.
In December, the Cody library will be offering many fun activities for kids and adults. Adults can sign-up to participate in making the “Adult Book Tree” craft on Dec. 11. The library will provide the books and know-how for this fun activity. Patrons can make as many book trees as they want and take them home. For social distancing purposes, the Cody Library asks that you call ahead and reserve a spot in one of their two time slots: 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.
The Cody children’s library will continue its theme of kindness with “Do Good December.” Families will pick up an activity calendar from the library or download one on the website at parkcountylibrary.org/cody/kids/. The squares on this calendar have community kindness activities that families can do together. Once families have their entire calendar finished, they can bring the sheet back to the library and have a snowflake with their family name put up on display. There is also a small treat as well.
The Cody library teen room also has a fun activity planned for the month of December. They will be making twelve grab-and-go Christmas crafts each week for teens to take home. These crafts are specifically geared toward teens. The grab-and-go crafts began Tuesday and will be handed out every Tuesday until Christmas.
The holds pick-up process has changed a bit at the Cody Library. Instead of going to the front circulation desk, patrons will pick up their holds across from the desk at a special shelf. All holds will be on the shelf with the first four digits of the patrons last name and the last four digits of the patron’s library card number. Patrons can pick up these holds off of the shelf and check out at one of the self-checkouts or at any of the check-out desks. We hope this new process allows our patrons the ability to grab their holds faster without having to wait in line at the front circulation desk.
As a friendly reminder, December is a month full of celebrations of family togetherness, kindness and joy. All Park County libraries will be closed for the Christmas holiday Dec. 24-Dec. 27. The libraries will also be closed for New Years, Dec. 31-Jan. 3. Have a safe and joyous December and come in to see us for those cozy books, movies, and crafts. Did I mention the best part? It’s all free to you, our patrons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.