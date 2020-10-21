Friday,, October 23rd

Cody

Yellowstone Quake game, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.

Saturday, October 24th

Cody

Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.

National drug take back, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Park County Law Enforcement Center.

Sunday, October 25th

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Monday, October 26th

Powell

Big Horn Basin Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Washington Park.

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Tuesday, October 27th

Cody

Sheridan roadwork update, 9 a.m., Denny Menholt.

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

