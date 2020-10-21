Friday,, October 23rd
Cody
Yellowstone Quake game, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Saturday, October 24th
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
National drug take back, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Park County Law Enforcement Center.
Sunday, October 25th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, October 26th
Powell
Big Horn Basin Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Washington Park.
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, October 27th
Cody
Sheridan roadwork update, 9 a.m., Denny Menholt.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
