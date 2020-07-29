Recent marriage licenses issued at the Park County Courthouse include:
Zachary J. Altland, 32, and Jena L. Vatter, 29, both of Lancaster, Pa.
Don W. Hampton, 85 and Julie M. Bastian, 69, both of Phoenix.
Ryan A. King, 25, and Dayna J. Doan, 22, both of Powell.
Bradley W. Tribby, 36, and Ashley G. Fortney, 32, both of Cody.
Thomas C. Toohey, 27 and Jessica L. Gordon, 23, both of Cody.
Brooks K. Asher, 20, of Powell and Summer F. Johnson, 21, of Cowley.
Howard M. Asay, 32, and Lacee M. Everheart, 24, both of Lovell.
Clifford P. Harshman, 26, and Tranyelle L. Coplen, 28, both of Powell.
Cody J. Jasper, 30, and Carrie R. Nelson, 27, both of Walikesha, Wis.
Colton R. Smith, 29, and Brittaney M. Perez, 26, both of Powell.
Cory S. Heny, 24, and Taylor D. Woodward, 23, both of Powell.
William D. Littell, 25, and Gabriela Rodriguez, 25, both of Powell.
August C. Desson, 29, and Rebekah L. Delquadro, 34, both of Cody.
